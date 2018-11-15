Commercial Avionics Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2024

Avionics systems are electronics that are fitted in an aircraft for streamlining its operational functions. The growth in global air traffic owing to the increasing business and leisure in various countries across the globe is positively influencing the market for commercial avionics systems in the aviation industry. The global market for commercial avionics systems is chiefly driven by increasing need for real time data to improve aircraft’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the increasing expectation of the air passengers for enhanced in-flight services and solutions has boosted the demand for in-flight entertainment (IFE), which in turn is pushing the market for commercial avionics systems forward. Owing to these factors, the market for commercial avionics systems is growing at a significant pace globally. Major avionics initiatives ongoing in the U.S. and European nations are expected to further boost the market during the forecast period and offer new opportunities for the avionics suppliers.

The emerging nations such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Brazil are expected to generate further demand in commercial avionics systems market over the forecast period. With increasing investments in the research and development in avionics industry, enhanced products are being launched by the manufacturers to improve the aircraft’s performance, reduce environmental pollution and minimize risks associated with human error during flights. However, the threats of cyber attacks and the economic turmoil in various countries globally is hindering the growth of this market. The impacts of these factors are expected to reduce during the forecast period of 2015 to 2021.

Request For Report Sample: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/sample/110114584/Commercial-Avionics-Systems-Market

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of systems, aircraft type and geography. It also includes market drivers, restraints and opportunities (DROs). The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2015 to 2021, along with the market size for 2014. The report covers the current market scenario for commercial avionics systems and highlights future trends that could affect the demand for the same. The global commercial avionics systems market is expected to observe a steady growth rate from 2015 – 2021 at a significant CAGR.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report includes the market size for commercial avionics systems in 2014 and forecast till 2021 of 11 countries. Based on the systems, the market has been categorized into integrated modular avionics, cockpit systems, cabin systems, navigation systems, communication systems, surveillance systems, flight control and emergency systems, electrical systems, central maintenance systems, avionics full duplex switched Ethernet among and others. On basis of aircraft types, the market has been categorized into fixed wing aircrafts and rotary wing aircrafts. The market size and forecast from 2014 to 2021 have been provided in the report.

Analysis of macroeconomic factors influencing and inhibiting the growth of the global commercial avionics systems market has been covered under the scope of the study. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report, highlights the major areas for investing in the global commercial avionics systems industry. The report is intended to help manufacturers; avionics systems suppliers and airlines companies in understanding the present and future trends in commercial avionics systems market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

This study includes the profiles of key players in the commercial avionics systems market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain in the competition. Recent developments by the key players in the market are expected to help the emerging players to design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help key players in the market and governments across the world to formulate and develop new strategies related to commercial avionics systems. The major global avionics suppliers include Rockwell Collins, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Thales Avionics, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, GE Aviation, Garmin Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, L-3 Avionics Systems, Avidyne Corporation and Universal Avionics System Corporation among others.

Request Report Discount: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/discount/110114584/Commercial-Avionics-Systems-Market

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2021: By Systems

• Integrated Modular Avionics

• Avionics Full Duplex Switched Ethernet

• Cockpit Systems

o Control & display system

o Head-up display

o On-board airport navigation system

• Cabin Systems

o Cabin Electronic Systems

o In flight entertainment (IFE) & Connectivity

• Flight Control & Emergency System

o Auto flight control system

o Flight guidance control panel

o Flight warning system

• Navigation

o Air data unit (ADU)

o Integrated electronic standby instrument (IESI)

o Attitude & heading reference system (AHRS)

o Inertial reference system (IRS)

o Global positioning system (GPS)

o Flight management system (FMS)

o Radio-navigation (DME, VOR/ILS/MB, ADF)

o Terrain & traffic collision avoidance system (T2CAS)

o Weather radar

• Surveillance

o Radio altimeter

o Air traffic control (ATC)

• Electrical Systems

• Communication Systems

• Central Maintenance Systems

• Others

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2021: By Aircraft Type

• Fixed Wing Aircrafts

o Very Large Aircrafts

o Wide Body Aircrafts

o Narrow Body Aircrafts

• Rotary Wing Aircrafts

Global Commercial Avionics Systems Market, 2015 – 2021: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Singapore

o Australia

o Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Africa

o South America

Report Analysis: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/report/rd/110114584/Commercial-Avionics-Systems-Market

About Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver a host of services including custom research reports, syndicated research reports, and consulting services which are personalised in nature. RRI delivers a complete packaged solution to clients; this combines current market intelligence, technology inputs, statistical anecdotes, valuable growth insights, 360-degree view of the competitive framework, and anticipated market trends.

Contact Us:

Research Report Insights (RRI)

42 Joseph Street

Port carling P0B 1J0

Muskoka, Ontario1

Phone – +1-631-721-4201

Website: https://www.researchreportinsights.com/

Email: sales@researchreportinsights.com