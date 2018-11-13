myOffice Offers Serviced Offices As An Alternative For Modern Businesses

myOffice Business Center

Level 14

Tower 1

Bouldevard Plaza

Dubai. U.A.E

Phone: +971 800 69633 423

Email: sales@myoffice.ae

myOffice in Dubai offers modern businesses a leaner alternative in serviced offices. In a modern, competitive and ever-changing marketplace serviced offices have become a convenient, flexible and cost-effective alternative to the traditional office system.

Services offices are becoming an option for mainstream occupancy that is being considered by offices of all sizes, levels and scopes and has become a growing segment reaching a global annual rate of 73%. The concept of serviced offices in Dubai has become an inspirational solution that is aligned with the flexibility that modern businesses are adapting to in a rapidly changing global market.

A serviced office is fitted and furnished designed for a range of modern businesses including a one person executive suite, to a larger space that is fully furnished with ergonomical furniture suited for comfort and style. Myoffice provides serviced offices in Dubai that are tailor made workspaces of various sizes in state of the art co-working environments.

The Dubai business center offers office facilities that come with a wide array of business facilities such as secretarial support, reception, administration and travel arrangements. Business can benefit greatly from a fully furnished and supported office environment that enables business owners to focus on what matters which is driving their business goals.

Chantelle Dudson, the Centre Manager at states that, “We want to connect like-minded businesses and offer business solutions to fit with your business requirements for short and long-term goals. Our business centers are strategically located in prime business districts surrounded by strong retail and corporate companies”.

Chantelle goes onto say that, “We create a state of the art corporate office environment that provide mail management and vital administrative support so that you can focus full on meeting your business objectives”.

The last decade has seen the rise of serviced offices that is being fundamentally driven by companies that are responding to a rapidly changing business environment. Businesses require a leaner alternative to the traditional office. Serviced offices will continue to be the modern option for businesses of all sizes in different industries.

About Us

myOffice Business Center offers unrivaled business and office solutions which include company formation services, business registration, business investor visas, business sponsorships, meetings and lounge areas and modern and services offices. With a dedicated and experienced team, the company provides customized solutions for each client. We don’t believe that any two clients are the same and we are dedicated to ensuring each client gets personalized attention and flexible and easy business set-up solutions. For more information, visit our official website on https://www.myoffice.ae