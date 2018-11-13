Hon. PM Shri. Narendra Modi in Varanasi-WABAG’s inaugurated

Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated a first-of-its-kind sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dinapur, Varanasi with the capacity of 140 million litres per day (MLD) on 12th November. The contract valued at Rs. 235.53 crores is executed by VA TECH WABAG LIMITED (‘WABAG’), a leading pure play water technology Indian Multinational Company. The company will also be responsible to operate and maintain the facility for a period of 10 years. This project is a major step in contributing to reduction of pollution of the river Ganga.

The project funded by JICA is the first and the largest sewage treatment project to be implemented under the “Namami Gange” mission. The treatment plant employs activated sludge process and is powered by green power from sewage (biogas), significantly reducing the carbon footprint apart from lowering operational cost. This is in line with PM’s vision to power India through green energy and India’s ratification at the UN Climate Change Convention. The plant boasts of 4,000 m3/day balloon type double membrane gas holders, the largest of its kind in India.

The project will enhance the sewage treatment capacity in the city from 102 MLD to 242 MLD. The project is located in Dinapur village, approximately 7 km from Varanasi and will cover an area of approximately 6.2 hectares, adjacent to the existing 80 MLD STP.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Managing Director and Group CEO said, “As an Indian Multinational, we are really proud to be part of the mission to clean the holy Ganga, which is considered sacred and a lifeline to millions. We are happy that this marquee project implemented by WABAG, is being dedicated to the nation by our Hon’ble PM under the “Clean Ganga” mission which is dear to his heart.”

Mr Rajneesh Chopra, Global Head, Business Development, said, “The Varanasi sewage treatment plant, demonstrates to the nation the capability of WABAG to build world-class facility purely implemented by an Indian multinational – vindicating our Prime Minister’s vision of Make in India along with his dream of a Clean Ganga.”