Drug Discovery Enzymes Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027

Enzymes are the natural proteins, enzymes are used in every industry such as food industry, chemical industry, paper industry and also used in drug industry for the formulation and innovation of new drugs and explore the application for treating diseases. Enzyme has very less side effect and have specific functions which transformation different stage and process. Enzyme work under suitable conditions with low temperature with maintained pH level, enzymes are also biodegradable and also known as biological catalysts. The unique feature for enzyme is that it’s completed the full process without effecting the products or the process. Enzymes are made from amino acids range from hundred to millions of amino acids which are place in a string just like a pearls. The specific 3D design of enzyme provide function for drug development and find the target site for acting.



Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Drug discovery enzymes market is growing market over the forecast period, as industry are focusing for more use of enzyme to come up with more relevant drugs for targeting specific site for action and many research institute are also concentrating on expanding the application area for drug discovery enzyme, for instance the University of Tokyo has collaboration with Kaneka Corporation in biotechnology and development wing for determining the R-ATA enzyme from soil bacteria to use in medicine, and also the US pharmaceutical company has used R-ATA for industrial scale synthesis of sitagliptin used in type-2 diabetes. The awareness about the product is the hindrances for this market.



Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Segmentation



Drug discovery enzymes segmentation is based on:



Based on Product Type:

Active kinases

Ubiquitin

Epigenetic

Methyltransferases

Deacetylases (hdacs)

Phosphodiesterases (pdes)

Others

Based on End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Company

Research Institutes

Others

Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Overview

Enzyme are used in various medicine manufacturing with focused targeting site of action to come up with better treatment methods. The players of U.S pharmaceuticals has been using the enzyme for medicine manufacturing and also in orphan drugs. The market of drug discover enzymes are focusing on the treatment of various disease including cardiovascular, liver disorders and others. The market show robust growth as the research activities are increasing and come up with more solution methods for disease treatments.



Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Region-wise Outlook



Geographically, Drug Discovery Enzymes Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is having the major potential for this market as the number of player participating in drug discovery using enzyme. Europe and Asia Pacific is the growing market for this segment and the research institute are increasing the awareness for this segment to be used in medicine development.



Drug Discovery Enzymes Market: Key Players



Some of the players in Drug Discovery Enzymes Market include: Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC. , Kaneka Corporation, Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Genesis Biotechnology Group, Suven Life Sciences Limited, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., and Merck KGaA

