Cogniter Technologies Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Recertification

Cogniter Technologies, an ISO 9001:2015 certified company with a long history of successfully assisting online businesses with innovative technology, is pleased to announce the successful completion of their externally validated ISO9000:2015 recertification process.

Cogniter is now recertified for Design & Development of Software Applications, iPhone and Android Apps, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and PPC.

The ISO Surveillance Audit for recertification for the latest ISO 9001:2015 Standard took place on September 24th. The Surveillance Auditors spent time with different team members and assessed their projects. They did not find any Non-Conformity (NC) and have recommended that Cogniter be certified for ISO 9001:2015, with a few suggestions given by them for further betterment.

Cogniter team is committed for providing continuous effort to help maintain the high ISO standard and making it possible for Cogniter to achieve the new ISO 9001:2015 standard for “Design & Development of Software Applications, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Internet Marketing”

Cogniter has been maintaining and recording its various projects and processes within the new standard provided by the ISO and the external Auditors appreciated the hard work done by the Cogniter team.

Implementation of the ISO standard helps guide and create an environment for measurable processes and consistent results to ensure the client deliverables of the highest quality and value.

About Cogniter Technologies

An ISO 9001:2015 quality-certified company, Cogniter Technologies comprises a multinational team of designers, developers, and digital marketers. Microsoft considers us their Gold Certified Partner and TOPSEOs rate us among the 20 best Pay Per Click management companies from India.

Cogniter has been in the business since 2003 and we are confident that our team of 100 professionals working in the United States, India, Canada, and Panama and more has the skills your business needs to grow.

For more information, please visit the website https://www.cogniter.com/ and if you want to discuss any project with us then get in touch with us online or email us your all requirements at info@cogniter.com.