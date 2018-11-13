Latest Report on Gastroscope Market Size, Share and Future Scope Analysis till 2025
Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Forecast Analysis by Types. Applications and Manufacturers till 2025
Dendritic Cell and CAR-T Therapies Market Size and Forecast 2025
Global Diethanolamine (DEA) Industry, 2018 Market Research Report
Image recognition Market 2018 by Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2022

Press Releases Today

16th International Congress on Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care

Health and Wellness

The Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the 16th International Congress on “Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care” on April 01-02, 2019 at Frankfurt, Germany for productive collaborations and an opportunity to present their work in the field of cancer.

Cancer Nursing 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Cancer.

Scientific sessions of Cancer Nursing 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Pioneering Approaches and challenges in the era of Cancer research and Oncology Nursing”

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.