Water Purifier Market 2018: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast To 2022
Asset Integrity Management Market Research Report 2018 by Operating System, Interaction Type and Connectivity Technology
Hepatitis A Vaccines Market Growth Focusing on Trends & Innovations during the Period until 2025
Pickles Market Size, Share, Trend, Gross Margin, Leading Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023
You Can Now Get The Best Treatment/Therpay For The Problem Of Cancer, As Atlantis Salud Spa Offers The Same!

Press Releases Today

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ISHITA DUTTA CELEBRATES DIWALI THIS TIME IN VARANASI

Entertainment

BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ISHITA DUTTA CELEBRATES DIWALI THIS TIME IN VARANASI

Ishita Dutta who was last seen in Bollywood films like Drishyam and Firangi opposite Kapil Sharma is geared up for her next upcoming film Setters which will be releasing soon .She was also last seen is tv serials like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepannah .Ishita is celebrating diwali this time in varanasi.
Ishita says, She is feeling blessed to have witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Assi Ghat in the beautiful city of Varanasi. Happy to have started this New Year with such an auspicious note. So this year I am celebrating diwali with my team of film Setters in Banaras(varanasi). Had an super awesome fun with them. I wish all the viewer’s and everyone a very happy diwali and yes please say no to crackers.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.