The Orbis Celebrates TEDxOrbisSchool!

Powerful stories, ideas that inspired youth at TEDxOrbisSchool

● The event was held on Saturday at The Orbis School, Keshavnagar

● Speakers; Lt. Col Shashikant Sharma, a physician by profession at AFMC and Mr. Vinit Jain, a software engineer

● Student speakers; Nitin Rodekar, IIT Mumbai, Ayush Vatal and Gopikaashree Sampathkumar

The global event, with focus on sparking and spreading ideas within the local community, was much appreciated and well attended, as young speakers initiated discussions and connections, at the TEDxOrbisSchool stage.

The notable, speakers from different walks of life, brought on the stage new ideas and fresh perspectives on the theme, ‘I Think and Therefore I am’.

Nitin Rodekar, a student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and a passionate educator to the underprivileged, shared his ideas on revamping the fundamentals, in his talk on ‘Reimagining Education in Rural India.

Lt. Col Shashikant Sharma, a physician by profession at AFMC, shared his ideas on strategizing ‘Thinking as a profession’ for a successful life.

Ayush Vatal, a class 12 student, gamer and athlete, revealed the ‘Science behind the Fiction’ as he shattered many common misconceptions.

Gopikaashree Sampatkumar, a young student, creative writer and traveller, explored the patterns of global censorship as she spoke on ‘Censorship: Ever Evolving: Then and Now’.

Vinit Jain, a software engineer and an Artificial Intelligence enthusiast, unveiled the world of ‘Humanoid Robots and Their Future’ in India.

Every speaker very successfully initiated deep discussions and connections that will continue to foster learning beyond the given range of subjects.

The TEDxOrbisSchool stage honoured its ‘speaker selection panel’ that comprised of Sudha Menon, an acclaimed author and speaker, Milind Vishwas Sathe, founder of the Indian Art Gallery and Ranjeev Misra, scientist at IUCCA, Pune.

Ms. Mala Jetly, Principal of The Orbis School said, “The event was a great success and another feather in our cap. TEDxOrbisSchool was just the beginning of many such meaningful conversations that the school will continue to initiate and trigger deep discussions.”

The event also staged an impressive Dance Musical, presented by the young Orbians, on the synergy between the elements of life. The school choir presented mesmerizing renditions and so did the school Jazz Band that entertained the audience during the break time. “We thank all associated with the event for making it a befitting platform for spreading ideas and also for the Graffiti wall that was full of accolades! We march ahead hoping to hold more such thought-provoking events to spark and energize young minds and old.” Said the Principal