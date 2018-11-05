Ten Key Questions for Would-be Buyers of Learning Management Systems

An article from the network-based media and publishing company, eLearning Industry, sets out ten key questions that would-be buyers of learning management systems (LMSs) should ask when they experience a demo of the software.

As Christopher Pappas, the owner and founder of eLearning Industry, explained, “An LMS demo gives you a chance to see the tool in action and discover the benefits it brings to your organisation – but, usually, there’s so little time and so much ground to cover. So, would-be buyers must be fully prepared to get all the information they need to make a wise investment.”

The ten key questions that eLearning Industry recommends would-be LMS buyers ask are:

1. Is the tool intuitive for my L&D team?

The article advocates that the buyer’s L&D team be involved in the LMS demo – to test its ‘user-friendliness’ and ensure the LMS aligns with the team’s abilities, skills and experience levels.

2. Does it fill a void in my current L&D toolbox?

Is this LMS the solution to your problem? Does it have everything you need to fill the void and provide the most effective eLearning experiences to your audience? Furthermore, to avoid replacement costs, you must ensure that it’s compatible with your existing software.

3. Will my data be safe?

Most LMS platforms have advanced encryption and data safety protocols in place. Nonetheless, you must still check the LMS vendor’s security measures to verify that they meet your standards. In addition, ensure that the login procedures help deter “password guessers” by limiting the number of attempts.

4. Does the LMS support multiple languages?

If your organisation employs a multinational workforce, you need an LMS that can support multiple languages. The LMS may also include a geolocation feature that may automatically translate the language based on the user’s location.

5. Which support services are included in the package?

While some LMS platforms have active online user communities and email contact forms, others feature 24/7 phone support to allow around-the-clock access to an LMS expert. Ask the LMS vendor which support services come standard with your subscription/licence, as well as which updates and upgrades are included in the price.

6. Can I deploy multiplatform-friendly content?

The LMS should automatically detect the online learner’s device and display the appropriate version. You must also be able to preview every breakpoint to ensure that everything is as it should be.

7. Are the reporting features up to the task?

The LMS’s reporting features must meet your requirements and offer customisable reports. Furthermore, can you automatically generate reports from the LMS every week that are automatically delivered via email – and does the metric dashboard have data visualisations to make the analysis less time-consuming?

8. Does it support social/informal learning experiences?

The LMS should also support and track impromptu learning activities – such as allowing online learners to access an online forum or informal group activity and, then, giving them credit for this and updating their user profile.

9. Will the LMS scale to meet my evolving needs?

The LMS must be able to scale as your organisation grows – adapting to changes in the organisation’s size and goals, as well as keeping up with emerging technology trends and advancements – and providing periodic updates to improve the functionality.

10. Are the features worth the expense?

This is the key question. Even if the LMS has everything you need and want, is it worth the cost?

According to eLearning Industry’s research, the 20 best LMS vendors offering an LMS Demo are: Docebo, Adobe Captivate Prime, Litmos, The Academy LMS, eSSential LMS, Create LMS, Totara Learn, Absorb LMS, eFront, Looop, KMI LMS, eLeap LMS, ExpertusONE, ScholarLMS, UpsideLMS, Administrate LMS, BizLibrary, GnosisConnect, My Learning Hub and WiZDOM Enterprise.

“Exploring the platform before you make the investment is well worth the effort,” said Christopher Pappas.

“It ensures that you and your L&D team find a tool with all the features you require and that aligns with your experience level. And always bear in mind that you can get further help – if you need it – as well as more options in eLearning Industry’s LMS directory.

“There’s also an article on the eLearning Industry site on the basic functions and features of an LMS – as well as a separate area of the website where you can read, and contribute, customer reviews of the major LMSs on the market.

“However, if you find the process of finding the most appropriate LMS for your organisation, you can always ask eLearning Industry to help you,” he added.

“If you ask us, our LMS consultants will evaluate all the options in the LMS market based upon your chosen criteria, such as cost, features, scalability, and so on. Then we’ll produce a list of the LMS software that will best add value to your business.

To read the full article on the ten key questions you should ask about an LMS, visit: https://elearningindustry.com/best-learning-management-systems-lms-demo