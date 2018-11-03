Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Anti-aging is to delay, stop or retard the aging process. The objective of anti-ageing is to give people the possibility of enjoying an optimal quality of life in old age through technology and increasing further life expectancy.

Axiom MRC Published a report on “Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Report, By Type of Services, Devices, Products, Demographic, End Users and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”

Anti-Aging Products & Services Market Report Overview:

The global anti-aging products and services market has gained significant growth owing to surging aging population, increasing anti-aging awareness campaigns and technological advancements.

Growing number of individuals yearning for greater appearance is also expected to drive the market size further.

Botulinum toxin injection therapies, plastic surgeries, and breast implants have gained substantial amount of popularity over the past years, as large number of customers are opting for such anti-aging solutions.

By Type of Services:

Anti-pigmentation therapy

Adult acne therapy

Breast augmentation

Liposuction services

Chemical peel

Hair restoration and

Others which (include eye-lid surgery, abdominoplasty, sclerotherapy etc.).

By Devices:

Radio frequency devices

Laser aesthetic devices

Microdermabrasion devices

Anti-cellulite treatment devices.

By Products:

Botox & dermal fillers

Anti-wrinkle products

Anti-stretch products and

Others including UV absorbers

Hair Color etc.

By Demographic:

Baby boomers

Generation X

Generation Y

By End User Industry:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home healthcare.

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

Anti-Aging Products & Services Leading Partners:

Some of the major players operating in the Anti-Aging Products and Services market include Allergan plc, Alma Lasers, Avon Products Inc, Beiersdorf AG, Coty Inc., Cynosure Inc, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Lumenis Ltd, Procter & Gamble Co, and Shiseido Company among others.

