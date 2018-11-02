GreyOrange’s Warehouse Management Robotic System- the smartest warehouse solution

Connecting with GreyOrange for their efficient and affordable warehouse management robotic system gives you assurance with increased warehouse productivity.

Since, a couple of decades, the majority of the supply chain industries were struggling with their output to be following the market demands. The evolution of warehouse automation service provider was a dire of the market then. With exceptional grade warehouse automation products, today, the industries are accomplishing their commitment to real-time order fulfilment.

On similar lines, GreyOrange stepped in this domain to assist their potent industries with automated warehouses. The efficiency of GreyOrange, coupled with artificial intelligence lead to the introduction of Robotic Goods-to-person enriched warehouse automation robots.

Promulgating their warehouse automation robots was a considerable challenge before Grey Orange. With an exceptionally brilliant team of warehouse automation professionals, GreyOrange executed the product promotion in an efficient manner. Today, the autonomous mobile robots from GreyOrange is the leading warehouse automation product in the market. Robotic Goods-to-person technology drives and co-ordinates the functionality of these robots.

Warehouse execution software forms a significant part of automation service rendered by GreyOrange. It functions as the central co-ordinator accomplishing the role of warehouse managers for a complete and effective warehouse solution.

With an assured and stringent quality check on each stage, GreyOrange stands unique with their unbeatable product quality and service efficacy. Every single unit of every product manufactured at GreyOrange undergoes a strict quality check parameter to maintain the brand status in the market. Affordability of products makes Grey Orange to be reckoned as the best supply chain automation service provider in the market.

Besides their headquarters, GreyOrange promulgates their warehouse management robotic systems across the borders. Industries already in a tie with the GreyOrange’s warehouse automation service are enjoying a high return on market investment. Clinching in a huge clientele within a short span of time was a dream come true for this supply chain automation service provider. Today, the products of GreyOrange speaks for their market value and standard of their services.

GreyOrange’s Robotic Goods-to-person technology receives an appraisal for their quality and dedicated service. The team is highly co-operative in matters related to warehouse automation. Reach the time for your warehouse consultation and analyse the type of warehouse automation that fits in the best for your industrial warehouse.

Products of GreyOrange available in the market:

Butler

Butler PickPal

Linear Sorter

Pick Put to Light

Products of GreyOrange are a blend of Robotic Goods-to-person technology and artificial intelligence. Escalating warehouse productivity with Grey Orange’s robotic warehouse system is proving a boon for the automation industries.

The warehouse sortation systems from Grey Orange are a blend of unmatched throughputs and driven by a high-quality software. With the efficient GreyOrange’s warehouse management system, it becomes easier for the entrepreneurs to track their warehouse sortation logistics.

Further, the process of order replacement and return is easy with GreyOrange. The entire process is structured to facilitate their customer’s ease.

Connect with GreyOrange today, to automate your industrial warehouse with latest warehouse management robotic systems.

Address:

Greyorange

25 Kallang Avenue

#05-05, Singapore 339416

(+65) 65898380

apac@greyorange.com

http://www.greyorange.com