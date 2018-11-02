Exclusively Designed Jet Ski Tours – Watersports By First Yacht

Watersports by First Yacht

Watersports South Beach

at La Mer by Meeras

Phone: +971 56 901 8799 (South)

+971 58 884 9240 (North)

+971 58 884 9241

Email: info@watersports.ae

Get the best out of Watersports by First Yacht with their exclusive Jet Ski tours designed for all levels of riders and Jet Ski enthusiasts.

Enjoy the best views of the Dubai skyline, the Dubai Marina and the Palm Jumeirah. Watersports have the best team of instructors that will take their riders safely across the warm Arabian waters as a ski rider, passenger or just someone going along for the ride.

Their goal is to offer riders an unforgettable Jet Ski tour of some of the most stunning views of Dubai. Rent a brand new jet ski and take a trip and see the city from a different perspective. Enjoy the high-speed Jet Ski and ride around iconic landmarks.

Explore the warm waters as never before with high-powered Jet Ski that offer a smooth and seamless ride, whether it is a beginner or an advanced skier. Watersports will provide outstanding facilities to experience an exhilarating adventure as they twist and splash in a rapid-paced environment, while enjoying the glorious views that surround the sparkling waters of Dubai.

Additionally, Watersports has designed a Jet Ski track to provide riders with an unforgettable Jet Ski rental experience. It is an amazing water sport in Dubai and users can engage in this exciting adventure.

The Head of Watersports First Yacht stated, “Jet skiing is an incredible water sporting experience that is fun and energetic. Our hardworking tour instructor ensures the trip is both enjoyable and safe. Experience the greater freedom of being on water and rediscover the beautiful city. Our finest and experienced instructors will make your jet ski tour an adventure of a lifetime.”

He further stated that, “You can rent the best jet ski equipment from us. It is easy to handle and ride. Skiers are also given the option of choosing their own Jet Ski tour that they are the most comfortable with”.

About Us

Watersports by First Yacht is a professional spot to enjoy the best watersport activities in Dubai. It is located at Meeras Project called La Mer Watersports. The primary goal of the company is to provide the highest standard of watersports activities which include jet skiing, flyboard, paddle rental, waterbike and wakboard. Watersport organizes events to enjoy the perfect day at the beach. For more information, visit our website on https://watersports.ae/best-activities-dubai/.