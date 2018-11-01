Hollywood’s Best Brows – Now You Can Have It Too

Browz Group

The Mall, Jumeirah Road

Umm Seqeim 3

Dubai. UAE

Telephone: +971 50 841 4289

Email: hello@browz.ae

A perfect pair of arches will help enhance facial features. The thickness, size, shape and position will define a person’s face. Not everyone is genetically blessed with beautiful brows. Some people have sparse brows, others lack a good shape. While eyebrows can be enhanced with a regular makeup routine it has its drawbacks. Semi-permanent makeup will give the person the perfect pair of brows which requires no touching up.

Brows are known to enhance a person’s personality. Brows can be soft, delicate or just sensible. Semi-permanent makeup will shape a pair of brows in proportion to the rest of the facial features including the nose, eyes and cheeks. The Browz team is dedicated to perfecting the arch and definition of eyebrows to give the person the best brow appearance.

Brows treatment is a simple procedure that can be completed within 2 hours. It may be done in one or two sittings, at the most. The procedure consists of a numbing cream being applied to the area; then the actual process involves pigment being deposited. It is a very safe procedure with minimal discomfort. It is also one of the most effective forms of treatment to achieve a stunning pair of brows.

The results will be visible within the first few days. The best part about the treatment is that the brows will remain in perfect shape. And the brows will stay in shape for years to come. Clients looking for short-term or more permanent results will find it at the exclusive brow bar in the UAE.

Semi-permanent makeup in Dubai requires minimal maintenance, the Head of Browz states, “And once your brows have healed you can go back to enjoying regular life. You get to wake up each day with well-groomed and beautifully set Hollywood eyebrows”.

She further states that, “For anyone that desires Hollywood’s best brows can find it at Browz in Dubai. A perfect pair of brows will create a brand new, more attractive you”.

About Us

Browz brings UK’s most talked about treatment from 3D semi-permanent makeup, high definition brows and microblading to the U.A.E. We have a team of passionate and award-winning brow experts that will flatter and flaunt your features. Become a brand new, more beautiful you! For more information, visit our website on http://browz.group/dubai/.