Electronic Shutter Technology Market: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2022

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Electronic Shutter Technology Market includes growing market of smartphones and tablets, growing demand for high resolution in digital cameras and growing usage of image sensors in biometric systems among others.

However, presence of competent technology and technical limitation are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Electronic Shutter Technology Market.

Camera technology has evolved at a considerable pace in the last few years, with new technology and product features being rolled out consistently. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to semiconductor and electronics sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The market for electronic shutter is expected to develop at an astounding CAGR per cent in the forecast period.

Despite availability of the camera features in smartphones, the hand held professional camera segment is still developing gradually with new features being added consistently to improve on the image quality. Electronic shutters have evolved from manual shutters which included leaf and focal plane shutters. Many of the cameras being launched recently, incorporate electronic shutters. They being increasingly demanded for live view and videos. Growing need for image sensors in biometric systems are further fuelling the electronic shutter technology market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in Global Electronic Shutter Technology Market include Sony Corporation (Japan), Himax Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), Galaxy Core Inc. (China), SK Hynix Inc. (South Korea), Omni Vision Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and Apple (U.S.) among others.

Industry Segments

The global Electronic Shutter Technology Market can be segmented by technology into CMOS sensors, and CCD sensors among others. By application the sector is divided into consumer electronics, broadcast, automotive, retail, government, and surveillance among others. Consumer electronics are the major segment from where a large chunk of demand is generated for this sector.

Regional analysis

The global market for electronic shutter technology is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the electronic shutter technology market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the Electronic Shutter Technology Market during the forecast period. North America has always been at the forefront of innovation and adoption of new technologies. Adoption of drones and access control systems which requires electronic shutter technology for advanced security and surveillance system, high consumer awareness and adoption of advanced technologies for smartphones & DSLR cameras are driving the growth of electronic shutter technology market in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and cameras in countries such as India, China, and Japan and presence of key market players such as Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation and Canon Inc. investing in research and product development.

Competitive Analysis:

Cutting edge Features like high megapixel counts, 4K video and wireless connectivity are have transformed the product category. Industry leaders are trying to refine electronic shutters further so as to capitalize further on the photography boom.

Latest Industry News:

Nov 2017 Leica CL has launched a 24.2-megapixel sensor, 49-point contrast autofocus and Maestro II series processor that’s on the TL2. The CL 10 fps burst shooting speeds in both mechanical and electronic shutter modes, lets you capture around 33 RAW images before the buffer fills. The electronic shutter is good for street or golf photographers.

Oct 2017 Sony a7R III has been launched which comes equipped with a new shutter mechanism should also help reduce vibration and is rated to a pro level 500,000 actuations. The 7R III has also been improved to yield better quality when using the full sensor. 1080p offers frame rates up to 120fps as well.

Mar 2017 the Fujifilm X100F has been launched which includes a mechanical and electronic shutter. This feature can enable the use of very fast shutter speeds with the electronic shutter, which is useful when photographing at wide apertures in bright light. The Fujifilm X100F also is reasonably well at tracking a slow-moving subject that is moving in a predictable pattern.

July 2017 Sony’s has recently released “a9,” the latest in a long line of a-series cameras, is an amazing device that brings handheld night shooting alive. The electronic shutter enables shutter speeds up to one-32,000th of a second, which Sony says vastly outperforms mechanical limits of one-8,000th of a second. The electronic shutter eliminates shutter sounds and also the screen never “blacks out” when the shutter button is pressed.

