Time to Amp Up Your Festive Makeup Game with MINISO’s Global Cosmetics Festival

With festivals & celebrations sparkling across India, Japanese designer retail brand, MINISO, kick-starts its Global Cosmetics Festival. The month long festival offers a discount of up to 40% on selected products. During this period, the customers can avail one more offer, where one can make a purchase of INR 999 and get a product with additional amount of INR 10, 30 or 50.

Identifying the opportunity of fashion, style and beauty, every woman would love to flare in the festivity; MINISO has announced this offer to give customers an experience of the wide-ranging products. The customers stand a chance to witness global products in the world of cosmetics – embodying the brand philosophy, that is, providing great quality at affordable prices.

Here is the list of cosmetic products from MINISO, which should be in the shopping list this festive season:

Queen Collection Lipstick: When the celebrations go for long hours, MINISO’s Queen Collection Lipsticks are here to nourish and moisture lips with the help of Vitamin E. For all the makeup buffs, the Queen Collection lipstick is a good buy this festive season, available just at Rs 290. The range is aimed at providing long-lasting tint and bright hues which are certain to excite all young women.

Aloe Moist Hydrating CC Cream: To help you even out the skin tone after a full day of festivities, the aloe moist CC cream from MINISO is all set to take care of your skin by making it healthier with the added benefits of aloe vera extracts that will brighten up the dull skin texture. The product is available at Rs 490, which you can get at just INR 294 after discount.

Refining Hand Mask: Say goodbye to hand dryness and callus this festive season. MINISO’s hand mask is here to smoothen and brighten your skin leaving a sweet fruity fragrance all day long. Priced at Rs 190, this refining hand mask provides intense moisturizing and refinement to the skin.

Nourishing Foot Mask: So much dancing and running around during festivities can leave your feet fatigued. This Nourishing Foot Mask, which penetrates easily into your skin, will provide a soft care for your feet. It further evens and enhances skin tone of feet. Available at only Rs 190, the mask is enriched with beneficial herbs like Ginkgo Biloba, Agave Americana and Lonicera Japonica.

Body Mist: Festivities can sometimes take a toll on your skin. To maintain the festive glow for longer hours, MINISO’s body mist is an essential buy this season and it’s available only for Rs 250. The mist has a refreshing scent keeping you refreshed whole day.