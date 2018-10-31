Global Hips & Knees Reconstructive Market 2018-2025 Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report

Hips & Knees Reconstructive

Hip implants are medical devices intended to restore and relieve mobility and relieve pain usually associated with arthritis and hip diseases or injuries. Currently there are five types of total hip replacement available with different bearing surfaces.

Metal-on-Polyethylene – The ball is made of metal and the socket is made of polyethylene or has a plastic lining. Metal-on-Metal – The ball and socket are made of metal. Ceramic-on-Polyethylene – The ball is made of ceramic and the socket is made of plastic or has a plastic lining. Ceramic-on-Ceramic – The ball is made of ceramic and the socket has a ceramic lining. Ceramic-on-Metal – The ball is made of ceramic and the socket has a ceramic lining.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hips & Knees Reconstructive in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of revenue share, the cementless fixation segment dominated the global hips & knees reconstructive market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value.

The worldwide market for Hips & Knees Reconstructive is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new Research study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Zimmer

DePuy

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

MicroPort

B. Braun Melsungen

Exactech

Limacorporate

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hip Reconstruction

Knee Reconstruction

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Orthopaedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hips & Knees Reconstructive market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hips & Knees Reconstructive Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hips & Knees Reconstructive, with sales, revenue, and price of Hips & Knees Reconstructive, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hips & Knees Reconstructive, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hips & Knees Reconstructive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hips & Knees Reconstructive sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

