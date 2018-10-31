Critical Infrastructure Protection Market 2018-2023: Industry analysis and forecast

Overview

Critical infrastructure protection market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising demand among the enterprises for critical infrastructure protection is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, innovations and advancements in technology, and increasing use of cloud-based services are adding fuel to the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market.

BAE Systems, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, IBM and Huawei Technologies are some of the leading players in the market. BAE Systems entered the critical infrastructure market in 2012 and provides protection facilities for critical and public infrastructure including buildings, bridges, and pipelines. The company focusses on offering innovative solutions and keeps up with the fast pace of the technological advancements. Increasing trend of mobile applications and use of cloud services to store confidential data are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Huawei technologies is developing a framework to improve critical infrastructure protection in organizations and enterprises. Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of best practices for critical infrastructure protection is another major factor driving the growth of critical infrastructure protection market. The focus towards the promotion of smart grid technologies and increasing investments in the same are increasing, which drive the market growth. Growing trend of digitalization is another factor fueling the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4817

The global critical infrastructure protection market has been segmented on the basis of technology, service, and vertical. The vertical segment is further classified into transportation services, energy and power and sensitive infrastructures, and enterprises. The transportation systems is further classified into highways and bridges, railway infrastructures, seaports, and airports. The energy and power is further classified into power generation, oil & gas, and power grids. The sensitive infrastructures and enterprises is further classified into BFSI, communication systems, chemical and manufacturing, stadiums and public places, and government facilities.The sensitive infrastructures and enterprises is expected to hold the largest market share of the critical infrastructure protection market. Whereas, the transportation systems is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. However, the high costs of implementation and the lack of interoperability between the security systems may hamper the market growth.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 220 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market: BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Airbus Group SE (Netherlands), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls International PLC (Republic of Ireland), Thales Group (France), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), OptaSense (UK), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (U.S.), Robert Bosch (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (U.S.) and Symantec Corporation (U.S.).

The global critical infrastructure protection market can be segmented on the basis of technology, service and vertical. The service is further segmented into consulting services, managed services, risk management services and maintenance, and support services. However, the consulting services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased competition among the consulting service providing vendors, which is resulting in the increasing use of critical infrastructure protections across various industry verticals. Moreover, the market is witnessing a considerable growth in the demand for critical infrastructure protection with increased adoption for border and control surveillance. Increasing popularity of cloud-based services is another major factor driving the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/critical-infrastructure-protection-market-4817

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Continued…….

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market In 2018, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com