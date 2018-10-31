Zeftec Limited Is A Leading Compressor Remanufacturer Company Offering Wide Range Of Compressor Models!
medical animation company in india
Get IKEA furniture online on Idiya Ltd at 50% discount in New Zealand
ecommerce company in india
Rapid Diagnostics Test Readers Market Size & Share – Industry Trend and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Press Releases Today

16th International Congress on Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care

Health and Wellness

The Organizing Committee takes an immense pleasure in inviting you to the 16th International Congress on “Oncology Nursing and Cancer Care” on April 01-02, 2019 at Frankfurt, Germany for productive collaborations and an opportunity to present their work in the field of cancer.

Cancer Nursing 2019 welcomes all the renowned and aspiring researchers, scientists and business delegates, who are significantly putting their effort to improve the life of population with Cancer.

Scientific sessions of Cancer Nursing 2019 will be systematized on the theme “Pioneering Approaches and challenges in the era of Cancer research and Oncology Nursing”

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.