Silicon Wafer Reclaim Industry Manufacturing Expenses, Raw Materials, Traders List From 2013-2024

30 Oct 2018: Global Silicon Wafer Reclaim Market is expected to reach USD 577.3 million by 2024. Silicon is a tetravalent, gray, brittle, chemical component. It makes up 27.8% of the earth’s crust and next to oxygen; it is the utmost plentiful element in nature. The materials that contain silicon are common beach sand, quartz, flint, and agate. It is known as the major element in building materials like glass, cement, and brick. Moreover, it is the most shared material to build microchips and semiconductors. Silicon Wafer Reclaim is termed as wafer reclaim that has been processed, stripped, polished, and then cleaned and can be reprocessed for various use. There are various reclaim types like particle reclaim, recycle, and strip and kiss polish. It is a cost efficient program that manufacturers use to exploit the worth of formerly used silicon substrates. The silicon wafer reclaim market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 3.7%over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

High demand in manufacturing of microchips or chips used in electronic devices, increasing cost of silicon wafers, growing disposable income, rapid rate of industrialization and urbanization, and rising employment, economy, and population are documented as major factors of silicon wafer reclaim industry that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, lack of awareness regarding reclaim services may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Silicon wafer reclaim industry is segmented based on product type, applications, and region.300 mm, 200 mm, 150 mm, and other product types could be explored in silicon wafer reclaim market in the forecast period.

Integrated circuits, solar panels, and other applications could be explored in this market in the future period. Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of silicon wafer reclaim industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be presence of key manufacturers in the region, growing demand for low cost silicon wafer, and rising applications in automotive industry. The United States is a major consumer of silicon wafer reclaim in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share.

However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR of 3.3% in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise technological growth and industrial development in developing countries. The emerging countries like India and China are the major consumers of silicon wafer reclaim market in this region. This may be because of low inclusive recovery cost in the economy.

The key players of silicon wafer reclaim industry are NanoSILICON, MicroTech Systems, Silicon Quest, Phoenix Silicon International Corporation, Optim Wafer Services, RS Technologies Co., Ltd., NOVA Electronic Materials, Shinryo Corporation, Noel Technologies, Silicon Valley Microelectronics, and Pure Wafer. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

