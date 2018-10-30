Screenless Display Market Overview, Downstream Applications, Development History, and Demand 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

Screenless display market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to rapid adoption of digital technology and increasing popularity of mobile devices and growing demand for advanced display technologies. Miniaturization and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of screenless display market. Growth of digitization is another major factor driving the growth of screenless display market. Growing demand for innovations is another major factor responsible for fueling the growth of Screenless Display Market.

Companies like Avegant Corporation and Displair are under process for launching their versions of screenless display devices and upgrading it to their best. Avegant Corporation has come up with a screenless display headset which uses tiny DLP projectors to create a theatre effect without a screen. Screenless technology transmits the image directly into the eyes of the user without the help of any projector. Many technological developments are under process regarding the screenless display market. Also several patents are under process for the upgradation of screen display technology. Screenless display is expected to change the landscape of consumer electronics segment in the near future.

Screenless display market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The vertical segment is further bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics and commercial. The consumer electronics sub segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of mobile devices and growing demand for innovations. Increasing adoption of advanced display technologies is another major factor driving the growth of screenless display market.

Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the Screenless display market – Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Microvision Inc. (U.S.) and Kapsys (France) among others.

Screenless Display Market Segmentation:

The screenless display market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The type segment is further bifurcated into visual image, retinal display and synaptic interface. The synaptic interface is a screenless video interface which makes no use of light. It transmits the information directly to the brain bypassing the eyeballs. Consumer electronics segment is expected to have more number of applications of screenless displays owing to the rapid adoption of emerging technologies.

Tablets, televisions, smartphones and laptops are expected to be the highest revenue generators for the screenless display market.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of screenless display market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in screenless display market in North America is attributed to technological advancements and increasing use of mobile devices, tablets and smart phones in that region.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

Screenless display market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and vertical. The application segment is further bifurcated into holographic projections, head mounted displays and head-up displays. The holographic projection is a very unique form of display which can provide three dimensional visuals on a two-dimensional surface without the help of any projector or glasses. Hologram being the best example for it. These high definition visuals can be seen without the aid of any glasses with the naked eye. Increasing demand for such innovations is one major factor driving the growth of screenless display market. Holographic projections are majorly implemented for live events and on-stage performances.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy Firms

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM technology solution providers

Consumers

