Europe Sepsis Diagnostics Market is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.78%
New Industry Research report shares details about the Human Resources Management (HRM) Software Market
Global Waste To Energy Market – Projections, Growth & Forecast To 2025
Kamdhenu Limited Felicitated at 16th Construction World Global Awards, 2018
Asia-Pacific Preclinical in-vivo imaging market has been estimated at USD 146.41 Million in 2018

Press Releases Today

Onkar S Kanwar awarded with ‘Order of Merit’ of Hungary

Uncategorized

Onkar S Kanwar, Chairman, Apollo Tyres Ltd was awarded with the Officers Cross (Civilian Division) of the ‘Order of Merit’ of Hungary. This award was conferred upon Mr Kanwar in recognition of his work towards strengthening Hungarian-Indian economic relations through the company’s investment in Hungary, thereby helping create new jobs in Hungary.

This decoration was first awarded by the President of the Republic of Hungary, Janos Ader, on the recommendation of the Hungarian Prime Minister. H E Gyula Petho, Ambassador of Hungary to India, officially
handed over the ‘Order of Merit’ to Onkar S Kanwar in Delhi at a specially hosted reception.

Apollo Tyres has invested Euro 475 million to set-up the greenfield facility in Gyongyoshalasz, Hungary, which manufactures passenger car and commercial vehicle tyres. This facility currently employs 800 people, out of
which nearly 95% are locals. This is Apollo Tyres’ second production facility in Europe, and sixth worldwide. The production capacity continues to be ramped up in this facility, and will reach the planned production levels for Phase I by 2019.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.