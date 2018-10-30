Metagenomic Sequencing Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Overview

Metagenomics sequencing is also known as environmental or community genomics. It is termed as the genomic study wherein the DNA of the specified host microorganism is extracted and cloned directly from the microorganism. Genetic testing is an expensive affair. Moreover, the testing requires specific infrastructure and resources. Currently, the genetic testing market is majorly spread in North American and West European region. There are huge opportunities for the service providers and companies to make the tests affordable and enter the untapped regions of the world with a great scope of expanding. The reducing costs of the tests may also encourage people to undergo the genetic tests.

The rising awareness of genetic disorders drives the global metagenomic sequencing market among the population. The advanced technological platforms and improved genomic tools are the key factors driving the growth of the global metagenomic sequencing market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the factors such as the use of advanced bioinformatics tools, recovery of novel drugs, high throughput screening (HTS) methods, and the development of cost-effective technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) are driving the market growth. Moreover, rising R&D activities to identify new antibiotics and enzymes, and improved bioinformatics offers some attractive opportunities to the key market players. Growing concerns regarding the standardization and accuracy of diagnostic testing, lack of skilled professionals, and lack of knowledge is likely to restrain the market growth over the forecast period. The global metagenomic sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Leading players

GATC Biotech AG (Germany), Enterome Bioscience (France), Illumina Inc. (U.S.), Aperiomics, Inc. (U.S.), The Mitre Corporation (U.S.), F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), SciGenom Labs Pvt. Ltd. (India), Second Genome Therapeutics (U.S.), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Freenome Inc. (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), COSMOSID (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences (U.S.), Beijing Genomics Institute (China), Biomatters Ltd. (New Zealand), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Inc. (UK), CLC Bio (Qiagen) (Denmark), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), DNAStar Inc. (U.S.), Macrogen Inc. (South Korea), Helicos BioSciences (U.S.), Knome Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing Market – Regional Analysis

The global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region dominates the global metagenomic sequencing market owing to the technological advancements in the next generation sequencing procedures along with its increasing applications. The companies are focused on introducing the procedures with innovative technology. The unique opportunity drives the metagenomic sequencing market, and the focused issues stress on the need for more research on metagenomic sequencing tests.

The European market holds the second largest share of the global metagenomic sequencing market owing to the increasing investment by the hospital facilities and government for better healthcare, growing collaborations and partnerships, the low cost of sequencing, and rising adoption of NGS procedure by research laboratories are driving the growth of this market.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increasing prevalence of genetic disorders throughout the globe, which will boost the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market. Affordable healthcare and research are also major factor for the growth of the Asia Pacific metagenomic sequencing market. Major players are focusing on this region and investing money to expand their network that is helping them to capture major piece of the market. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region and is anticipated to compete with the European market over the forecasted period.

The Middle East and Africa are also expected to show a healthy growth in the coming five years. There are some factors affecting the growth of the Middle East metagenomic sequencing, such as lack of knowledge of genetic diseases and disorders, weak healthcare and research infrastructure, traditional healthcare practices, limited availability of products and services, and cost of the tests etc.

Global Metagenomic Sequencing – Market Segmentation

The global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and end user. On the basis of the technology, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into sequencing, bioinformatics, and others

On the basis of the application, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into infectious disease diagnosis, environmental remediation, gut microbe characterization, biotechnology, biofuel, ecology, agriculture, and others n the basis of the end user, the global metagenomic sequencing market is segmented into hospitals, research institutes, specialized clinics, and others.

