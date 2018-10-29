Web Filtering Market by Solution, Service, Streaming Type, Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Web filtering helps in preventing malware from harmful sites by blocking access to the users. The rising need for enhanced control of the network in an organization is primarily driving the market. The global web filtering market is segmented on the basis of filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of filtering type, the segment is further classified into DNS filtering, URL filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering and many others. URL filtering limits access to unproductive and harmful pages by comparing web traffic against the database. URL filtering is enabled through a cloud-based database which limits the access to malware pages by observing frequently visited websites.

Web Filtering Market helps in filtering emails with a specific combination of words in the subject line or body of the e-mail. Keyword filtering helps in enabling importing, controlling and storing feed which contains specific keywords within the RSS feeds.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into on-premises, on-cloud. The deployment model always carries a question on security and pricing. The organizations that are more focused towards the security tend to use more of on-premise deployment whereas, regarding pricing, the cloud deployment is suitable. The hyperscale data centers help the enterprises to expand the computing capabilities and sustain the flow of growing data. The large organizations are investing massive capital in integrating offline businesses into the cloud and are more focused towards reliability and faster data retrieval. Thus, the market by deployment is largely occupied by cloud deployment

By organization size, the market is segmented into the small and medium enterprise and large enterprise. Among these two organization categories, the small enterprises are expected to invest a huge amount in web filtering. However, due to extensive adoption of cloud services, large enterprises also tend to indulge in global web filtering market. It has been observed that large organizations have increased their IT security investments due to the increasing security breaches.

Web Filtering Market -Key players:

Some of the key players in the global web filtering market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), McAfee, Inc. (U.S), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Fortinet (U.S.), Trend Micro Inc. (Japan), Forcepoint (U.S.), Sophos Group plc (U.K), Barracuda Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zscaler (U.S.), Trustwave Holdings (U.S.) and others. Major key players in the market are undergoing various mergers & acquisition activities in order to generate a cost-effective product portfolio.

Some of the key innovators are iboss (U.S.), Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Interoute Communications Ltd, (U.K), TitanHQ (Ireland), Virtela (U.S.), Netskope, Inc. (U.S.), CensorNet (U.K), Clearswift (U.K), Wavecrest (U.S.), Cyren (U.S.), GFI Software (U.S.), Untangle (US), ContentKeeper (Australia), Kaspersky Lab (Russia) and many others

Web Filtering Market -Segment:

The global web filtering market is segmented on the basis of filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical and region. On the basis of filtering type, the segment is further classified into DNS filtering, URL filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering and many others like profile filtering and image filtering. On the basis of deployment, the segment is further classified into on-premise and on-cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is further classified into SME and large enterprises. Web filtering is increasingly being adopted across major industry verticals such as BFSI, retail, healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, education, manufacturing, and others.

Web Filtering Market -Regional Analysis:

The global web filtering market is observed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America holds the major market share in the year 2017 and the dominance is expected to continue through the forecast period. Increasing online malware and increase in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy across organizations is driving the market in this region. As the region is technically advanced, high adoption of web filtering solutions is fuelling the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to show high growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in internet penetration and need for enterprises to reduce the misuse of the internet is majorly driving the market in this region. Rising adoption of cloud-based services across the region is also boosting the web filtering market growth.

Intended Audience:

System integrators

Research Firms

Cloud Providers

Managed Service Providers

Enterprise customers

Independent Software Vendors

Software developers

