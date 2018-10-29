Global Sand Control Systems Market is anticipated to be worth US$5,372.8 Million by 2024 | TMR
Global Marine Fully Electric Propulsion Market Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand 2017 – 2025 | TMR
Endoscope Reprocessing Market | Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends In the Industry
Estrogen Replacement Accounts for Over 80% of Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Revenues, says Fact.MR
Logopak labelling experts present fully integrated RAIN RFID labelling systems at the RFID & Wireless IoT tomorrow Exhibition

Press Releases Today

SISTec Civil Department is organizing the workshop

Education

SISTec-Department of Civil Engineering is conducting Workshop on recent trends in earthquake resistant design of buildings at SISTec
#Date: 1st Nov – 3rd Nov 2018
#Time: 10 AM onwards

This Workshop is to familiarise young civil engineers with
-Various aspects of an earthquake resistant built environment
-Fundamentals of earthquake engineering
-Recent advancements in earthquake resistant design
-Modern methods to ensure the safety of the built environment.

Register yourself before 30th Oct 2018
#SISTec Sagar Group of Institutions-SISTec
#VisitUs: http://www.sistec.ac.in/

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.