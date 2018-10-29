Perineal Care Market Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2026

Global Perineal Care Market: Overview

The global perineal care market products has increased significantly in the past few years owing to the vast rise in prevalence of urinary, fecal, and double incontinence disorders across the globe and the consecutive rise in incontinence associated dermatitis. The market is expected to rise at a promising growth pace in the next few years as well owing to the increased demand across new, untapped regional markets.

This report is an attempt at presenting a thorough overview of the past and present state of the global perineal care market and its key elements. The report, which has been devised from market data gathered with the help of a number of primary and secondary market research methodologies, also presents a definitive account of the key demand drivers, restraints, and major past and present trends, along with an analysis of the cumulative effect of these factors on the overall development of the perineal care market in the next few years.

Global Perineal Care Market: Trends and Opportunities

Apart from the rising prevalence of incontinence related disorders, factors such as rising disposable incomes, improved standards of living in developed as well as developing economies, and the rising population of geriatrics across the globe. The increased expenditure on personal hygiene across emerging economies owing to increased awareness regarding the advantages of perineal care products.

The vast rise in prevalence of chronic diseases related with bladder has also triggered the increased demand for perineal care products across the globe. As the number of patients across the globe suffering from bladder related diseases such as a variety of endocrine and urological disorders, kidney diseases, and bladder cancer rises across the globe, the need for products perineal care products is also likely to rise in the near future. Increased focus of the healthcare sector and governments across the globe on providing improved perineal care products to patients is also expected to work in favor of the global perineal care products market in the next few years.

Global Perineal Care Market: Segmentation

The report segments the market based on criteria such as product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the perineal care market has been segmented into cleansers, washcloths, and barriers. Of these, the segment of barrier perineal care products is the most preferred owing to the low risk of side-effects that these products cause as compared to washcloths and cleansers.

Based on distribution channel, the report segments the global perineal care market broadly into retail and healthcare institutions. The segment of retail channels is further segmented into drug stores, e-commerce, and retail pharmacies. The segment of healthcare institutions is further segmented into hospitals, nursing facilities, and long-term care centers. Of these, the segments of healthcare institutions and drug stores presently account for a significant share in the overall perineal care market. However, the consumer preference is also shifting towards e-commerce sites owing to the convenience they offer.

Global Perineal Care Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

From a geographical standpoint, the perineal care market products has been examined in the report for regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Of these, the markets in North America and Europe collectively account for a significant share in the overall perineal care market owing to high disposable incomes and increased expenditure on personal care and hygiene. The rising population of geriatrics in these regions also contribute to the increased demand for perineal care products.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global perineal care market are 3M Company, Essity Aktiebolag, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group plc., and Smith and Nephew plc.

