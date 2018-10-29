Kiosk Market to reach a market size of $5.4 billion by 2024
According to a new report, the Global Kiosk Market size is expected to reach $5.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 26.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Deployment market holds the largest market share in Global Kiosk Market by Solution Type in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 29.9% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Ticketing Kiosk Market by Region in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 24.0 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.5% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Information Providing Kiosk Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.5% during (2018 – 2024) in Global Banking & Financial Kiosk Market.
The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Kiosk Market by Application in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024; growing at a CAGR of 25.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 27.1% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Hospitality market would garner market size of $736.8 million by 2024.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-kiosk-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Kiosk Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Kiosk Information Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., NCR Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Diebold, Incorporated, Slabb Kiosks, Hitachi, Ltd., Glory Limited, IBM Corporation, and Eastman Kodak Company.
Global Kiosk Market Size Segmentation
By Solution Type
Deployment
Services
By Product Type
Ticketing Kiosk
Information Providing Kiosk
Banking & Financial Kiosk
Patient Self Service Kiosk
HR & Employment Kiosk
Photo Kiosk
Others
By Application
Retail
Transportation
BFSI
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
By Geography
North America Kiosk Market Size
US Kiosk Market Size
Canada Kiosk Market Size
Mexico Kiosk Market Size
Rest of Global Kiosk Market Size
Europe Kiosk Market
Germany Kiosk Market
UK Kiosk Market
France Kiosk Market
Russia Kiosk Market
Spain Kiosk Market
Italy Kiosk Market
Rest of Europe Kiosk Market
Asia Pacific Kiosk Market
China Kiosk Market
Japan Kiosk Market
India Kiosk Market
South Korea Kiosk Market
Singapore Kiosk Market
Malaysia Kiosk Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Kiosk Market
LAMEA Kiosk Market
Brazil Kiosk Market
Argentina Kiosk Market
UAE Kiosk Market
Saudi Arabia Kiosk Market
South Africa Kiosk Market
Nigeria Kiosk Market
Rest of LAMEA Kiosk Market
Companies Profiled
Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
NCR Corporation
Fujitsu Limited
Diebold, Incorporated
Slabb Kiosks
Hitachi, Ltd.
Glory Limited
IBM Corporation
Eastman Kodak Company
