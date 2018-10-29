Hero Homes Sector 104 Gurgaon – 2 & 3 BHK Homes

Hero Homes is a luxurious development from Hero Realty Private Limited, one of the well-renowned business groups in the country. The company has been working well to provide world-class living with modern innovations and customer-oriented approach. To nurture the care and maintain trust, Hero Homes are offering modern, best, and vibrant housing solutions at best pricing. You can find the best of real estate location at Hero Homes Gurgaon to ease their transportation and commutation without having to compromise living standard. By emerging as the leading developers in the country, Hero Homes can serve the people according to their expectations. Hero Homes stand on fitness, Creativity, Communities and Sustainability to offer integrated innovations and unmatched quality.

About the Project – Hero Homes Sector 104 in Gurgaon

Hero Homes Sector 104 Gurgaon is one of the world-class residential projects in the city and it is located off Dwarka Expressway. It has been the landmark project in the city of Gurgaon. It is well covered by ample greens across the parks and it has serene and natural view to offer ample comfort for the end users. Hero Homes is well known as a leading name in the real estate segment for its trust and quality. The whole residential developments are built up according to strict government policy and standard guidelines to deliver more faith among the end users. It is a high-rise residential complex spread over vast acres of landscapes with ample connectivity. It is a luxurious residential development offering views of Dwarka Expressway and other commercial and residential projects.

Hero Homes is built and designed by considering the blend of modern and traditional aspect of people and growing country. It is loaded with all the modern amenities and is well connected to schools, ATMs, medical facilities, colleges, grocery stores and banks. When it comes to master plan, it improves connectivity through metro lines with nearest cities like Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Pataudi, Sohna, Manesar and other urban and rural areas.

Hero Homes in Gurgaon is known to offer secured and quality living with modular kitchen and ample spacious rooms. It is known to be the ideal location for the families. The project is going to offer rich design and living experience because of high quality interior and exterior infrastructure. Explore the traditional aspects of Hero Homes by visiting this project.

Smooth Connectivity

• Located 30 minutes to Railway Station

• 30 minutes away to Bus Stand

• 40 minutes away to IGI Airport

• Nearest hospitals – Sneh Hospital, Chirag Hospital, Global Hospital and Monica Hospital

Hero Homes – Masterplan

Project Info

The project includes 2 and 3 bedroom homes ranging from 1100 sq. ft. to 1700 sq. ft. The residential project is located in Sector 104 Gurgaon.

Some of the key features include vitrified tile flooring, wooden flooring in master bedroom, smooth lift systems, integrated modular wardrobes, 75% open area for world-class living, modular kitchen with imported cabinets, and others. Hero Homes Gurgaon is designed to provide secured and quality living with ample spacious rooms as well as modular kitchen.

