Future of the Global Dairy Herd Management Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2025: Radiant Insights, Inc

October 29, 2018: In 2017, the global Dairy Herd Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Dairy Herd Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Dairy Herd Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.)

Dairy Master (Ireland)

Afimilk (Israel)

Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.)

SCR Dairy (Israel)

GEA Group (Germany)

DeLaval (Sweden)

BouMatic (U.S.)

Lely Holdings (Netherlands)

Infovet (India)

To Request A Sample Copy Of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dairy-herd-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025/request-sample

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware and Systems

Standalone Software

On-premise Software

Web-based/Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Reproduction Management

Animal Comfort

Calf Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Heat Stress Management

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Hardware and Systems

1.4.3 Standalone Software

1.4.4 On-premise Software

1.4.5 Web-based/Cloud-based Software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Dairy Herd Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Reproduction Management

1.5.3 Animal Comfort

1.5.4 Calf Management

1.5.5 Feeding Management

1.5.6 Milk Harvesting

1.5.7 Heat Stress Management

1.5.8 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Size

2.2 Dairy Herd Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Dairy Herd Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Dairy Herd Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

To Browse Full Research Report @:

https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-dairy-herd-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

About Radiant Insights:

Radiant Insights is a platform for companies looking to meet their market research and business intelligence requirements. It assist and facilitate organizations and individuals procure market research reports, helping them in the decision making process. The Organization has a comprehensive collection of reports, covering over 40 key industries and a host of micro markets. In addition to over extensive database of reports, experienced research coordinators also offer a host of ancillary services such as, research partnerships/ tie-ups and customized research solutions.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Radiant Insights, Inc

Contact Person: Michelle Thoras

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Phone: (415) 349-0054

Address: 201 Spear St #1100, Suite #3036

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

For more information, Visit: http://www.radiantinsights.com