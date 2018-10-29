FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Author Nicole Black hits #1 Bestseller on Amazon.

“Fat Shame: Ditch the Shame, Get Confident, and Claim the Life You Deserve”

Santa Barbara, CA – Friday, October 26, 2018 – Elite Online Publishing, today, announced it’s newest Bestselling Author, Nicole Black, who’s recently released book Hit #1 on Amazon. “Fat Shame: Ditch the Shame, Get Confident, and Claim the Life You Deserve”, was released October 23rd, 2018 by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

On its launch day, “Fat Shame: Ditch the Shame, Get Confident, and Claim the Life You Deserve” climbed the Amazon Charts to reach #1 Bestseller status in FOUR categories including: Exercise & Fitness > Yoga, Dissociative Identity, Anxieties & Phobias, and Eating Disorders. Publisher, Elite Online Publishing, assisted in the marketing and release of the book.

About the Book

Ever been fat shamed? Even by your own voice? Don’t waste another minute—because it’s time to love the skin you’re in, no matter what you weigh!

This isn’t a diet book. And it’s not going to tell you how to lose weight. It has something much more important to share, and you won’t believe the difference you’ll feel.

In Fat Shame: Ditch the Shame, Get Confident, and Claim the Life You Deserve, author Nicole Black shares her own journey with yo-yo dieting and going from obese to thin, from thin to obese, and finally, from obese to healthy. She discovered that even at a size four, she didn’t feel thin or beautiful on the inside. She set out to change that, and now she shows you how you can too.

In these pages, you’ll be empowered to develop an internal strength and confidence that never depends on what anyone says to you or about you. You’ll discover how to:

Set healthy boundaries and deal with fat shamers

Become your own first responder

Begin to heal body dysmorphia

Give up the victim and blame game

Use yoga to relieve stress

Trust that you’re enough right now

If you struggle with loving yourself, even if it’s not related to your weight, Fat Shame creates a solid way to find happiness and feel beautiful just the way you are.

About the Author

Nicole Black is a Certified Rolfer™ through the Rolf Institute of Structural Integration in Boulder, Colorado. She specializes in a form of manual therapy that focuses on addressing people’s problems and not just their symptoms.

A native of Southern California, she currently resides in Santa Barbara with her daughter and is the co-founder and former CEO of Renaud’s Patisserie & Bistro. When she isn’t working to promote her story of getting healthy from the inside out, she enjoys travel, yoga, Pilates, and chasing dragonflies.

For more information or to follow her, please visit her website, www.nicoleblack.com; she would love to hear from you.

