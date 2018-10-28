Capture the Market With The Best Ecommerce Developers In Town!
Development of Dacromet Coating

Environment

Originally, only the zinc powder was used in the traditional Dacromet liquid metal powder. With the continuous application of Dacromet technology, aluminum powder was added as a supplement to Dacromet’s hue adjustment and anti-corrosion. At present, the general specifications of Dacromet liquid include: 20%~60% scaly zinc powder, 5%~12% scaly aluminum powder, 5%~10% chromic anhydride, 30%~50% ethylene glycol, 6% ~12% dispersant, 0.1%~0.2% tackifier and other adjuvants 3%~5%, the rest is water. The ratio will be adjusted depending on the performance and use.

In addition, in theory, Dacromet coating has only one color – silver white, but with the deep use and practical needs, multi-color Dacromet coating is continuously developed, with black, red, blue , green and yellow Dacros produced. At the same time, more Dacromet liquids for special functional requirements in the fastener industry for improving high temperature resistance, self-lubrication and wear resistance are being developed.

