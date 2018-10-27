Why timing is most important in Bulk SMS marketing campaign?
How APIs are an important tool for business marketing?
Key Opinion Leader Management Market Detailed Analytical Overview by 2026
Fulfillment.com Announces No Holiday Surcharges for 2018
Lancers International’s Annual Inter School Fest concludes amidst enthusiasm

Press Releases Today

Pathya Ayurvedic Treatment center in Kerala, Kovalam

Health and Wellness

Pathya Ayurveda, the pioneers among the best ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala, opened their new venture in Kovalam. Pathya Ayurveda constitutes of a group of Ayurvedoc practitioners committed to propagating Ayurveda and its tradition around the world.

Pathya Ayurvedic treatment center caters authentic ayurvedic treatments and backed by a team of subject experts. Since 1950, the centre have build a huge clientele who regularly uses Pathyas services and also refers to others.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.