Pathya Ayurvedic Treatment center in Kerala, Kovalam

Pathya Ayurveda, the pioneers among the best ayurvedic practitioners in Kerala, opened their new venture in Kovalam. Pathya Ayurveda constitutes of a group of Ayurvedoc practitioners committed to propagating Ayurveda and its tradition around the world.

Pathya Ayurvedic treatment center caters authentic ayurvedic treatments and backed by a team of subject experts. Since 1950, the centre have build a huge clientele who regularly uses Pathyas services and also refers to others.