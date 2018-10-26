HVAC Market Global Trend, Analysis and Industry Forecast 2018-2025
Biometric Smart Cards Market: Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028
Bobsweep Is the New Trend as Tech News Gadget Tells
Beta-Ionone Market Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
Automotive Sealants Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2015-2020

Press Releases Today

The President Of India Inaugurates International Arya Mahasammelan-2018

Uncategorized

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, inaugurated the International Arya Mahasammelan – 2018 in Delhi. Mahasammelan discussed the issues such as prevention of superstition, modernization, women empowerment, tribal welfare, and management of natural calamities.

Chanakya IAS Academy aims to develop amongst its students a competitive attitude along with sound academic base with quality teaching and individual attention as its hallmark. The Academy organizes seminars and workshops with the help of civil servants and experts in soft skills to train the aspirants to think, feel and express like administrators. This comprehensive approach towards UPSC preparation has received an overwhelming response and has led to the pan India presence of Chanakya IAS Academy.

Leave comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked with *.