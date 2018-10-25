Explore Global Combi Ovens Market trends and forecast TO 2027

A new report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) titled “Combi Ovens Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” states that the demand for combi ovens across the globe highly depends upon the food preferences in different countries. For instance, people in China and the U.S. majorly consume fried items, whereas people in Europe make bakery, fried, and roast as their preference. The growing demand for combi ovens has impelled manufacturers to approach the market in accordance to the strong demand for heavy and medium capacity combi ovens in order to serve hotels, institutions, and commercial kitchens. According to FMI, the global combi ovens market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.3% over the course of the forecast period.

Growing Demand from the Foodservice Sector to be Key Growth Driver

The growing demand from the foodservice industry and the need for more productive cooking methods are expected to be the core drivers for the global combi ovens market in the coming years. With the growth in economy and increment in the disposable income of people, people now endeavour to spend more on items that can fulfil their desires such as a luxury car, an apartment, or on the food and beverages they desire to eat or drink. Humans are inquisitive in nature, and have the tendency to explore new things and new varieties of food to taste, which has thus pushed culinary specialists or chefs to come up with new types of cooking methods. Combi oven is best for cooking meat owing to the reason that the heat in the chamber does the majority of the cooking and the moisture in the oven prevents the meat from drying out and also increases its consumable life. Combi ovens are a perfect alternative for cooks when they are in the need to serve food in quick service restaurants or serve bulk orders. In this way, combi ovens are in great demand in inns, hotels, restaurants, eateries, and at other food outlets. The development of the foodservice sector across the globe is expected to bode well for the progression of the global combi ovens market.

North America to Oust Europe in Terms of Value Share by the End of 2027

Among all the regions, Western Europe is expected to emerge as the leading region in the global combi ovens market with a share of 41% in 2017. However, by the end of the forecast period, Western and Eastern Europe are both likely to witness decline in their market shares and North America will witness a substantial rise in its share in the overall market by the end of 2027. The growth of North America can be attributed to the growing investments being done by leading market players. To expand their market presence and global footprint, numerous players are focusing on investing in the North America market. Key players are adopting the strategy of mergers and acquisitions to collaborate with the local emerging players and to penetrate into the North America and strengthen their sales channel distribution.

Enhancement of Product Portfolio to be Core Strategy of Key Market Players

Key market participants are focusing on enhancement of their medium-term expansion strategy, product portfolio strategy, and mergers with regional distributors to expand their business. The players operating in the market are Alto-Shaam Inc., Electrolux AB, Fujimak Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Retigo S.R.O, and Dover Corporation, among others.

