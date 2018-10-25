Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market: Size, Regional Share, Top Key Players, Latest trends, Growth, Competitive Intelligence 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 to 2024

Global Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market: By Indication Type (Diffuse Diabetic Macular Edema, Focal Diabetic Macular Edema), By Treatment (Laser treatment, Intravitreal Steriods, Anti-angiogenic Drugs Injection, Anti–vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Therapy, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Geography – Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2024

Global diabetic macular edema treatment market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2017 and expected to grow at XX% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over 2018 to 2024.

Market Outline: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

Diabetic macular edema is a leading cause of vision impairment among people. Macular edema occurs when the fluid and proteins start collecting on or under the macula of the eye thereby resulting in swelling leading to distorted vision. Diabetic macular edema is the disease that is followed by diabetic retinopathy. Diabetic retinopathy is the condition which severely damages the blood vessels of the retina, resulting in vision defects or vision loss. These blood vessels, if left untreated, due to pressure in the eye results in fluid leakage, causing Diabetic Macular Edema (DME).

Market Dynamics: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

Increase in the prevalence of diabetes is the major factor driving growth of global diabetic macular edema treatment market. The prevalence of diabetic macular edema is found to be higher in type 2 diabetes patients than in type 1 diabetes patients. The increased geriatric population and awareness among the patient pool which facilitates early diagnosis to control the disease by proper treatment is driving the market revenue growth. Moreover, advancement in ophthalmic surgery techniques and R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies are adding fuel to the growth of global diabetic macular edema treatment market. However, factors such as lack of skilled ophthalmologists, and extended approval time for drugs are hampering the global diabetic macular edema treatment market.

Market Scope: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

Diabetic macular edema treatment market is segmented based on the indication, treatment, and distribution channel

Based on the indication type, the market is segmented into the following:

• Diffuse Diabetic Macular Edema

• Focal Diabetic Macular Edema

Based on the treatment, the market is segmented into the following:

• Laser Treatment

o Scatter Laser

o Grid pattern photocoagulation

o Focal Laser

• Intravitreal Steroids

o Ozurdex

o Lluvien

o Kenalog

• Anti-angiogenic Drugs Injection

o Eylea

o Avastin

o Lucentis

• Anti–vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Therapy

• Others

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into the following:

• Hospitals

• Ophthalmic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

Geographically, global diabetic macular edema treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific diabetic macular edema treatment market is growth is driven by increases in the prevalence of diabetes. Availability large patient pool in Asia-Pacific region expected to drive the market revenue growth significantly in the aforesaid region.

Competition Assessment: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

Some of the players in the global diabetic macular edema treatment market include:

• Eyetech Pharmaceuticals (U.S)

• Alimera Sciences (U.S)

• Archemix (U.S)

• Genentech Inc. (U.S)

• Novartis Europharm Limited (Novartis AG) (India)

• Stiefel Laboratories Inc., (GlaxoSmithKline Plc.) (U.S)

• Allergan, Inc. (Ireland)

• IRIDEX Corporation (U.S)

• Bausch and Lomb Incorporated (U.S)

Notable Market Developments: Diabetic Macular Edema Treatment Market

• In May 2017, Archemix announced a milestone achievement by collaborating Eyetech as a part of its board to discover and develop therapeutic aptamers for ophthalmology

Key Features of the Report:

• The report covers exhaustive regional information, that includes North America (the USA and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN (Includes Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Others), South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentian, Venezula, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Countries, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa)

• The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2024)

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

• The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

• The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startup’s details that are actively working in the market

• The report provides a plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

• The report analyses the impact of the socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porter’s Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

