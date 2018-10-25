Anti-block and Anti-slip Agents Market Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players by 2026

The problem of blocking occurs when adhesion is developed between two surfaces that are in contact with each other, Slipping takes pace due to the sliding of two surfaces over each other. Surface friction is a measurement of the interaction between two surfaces or between a surface and processing equipment. Anti-blocking agents lower this surface friction, which allows easier separation of the two surfaces. They operate by migrating to the surfaces as they are cooled, which allows for the formation of a solid lubricating layer. This layer lowers the adhesion or friction between the surfaces that are in contact with each other. Use of anti-block agents and anti-slip agents allows the formation of barriers between layers of two different surfaces and modifies their frictional properties. They are particularly employed in the polymer industry.

Anti-block and Anti-slip Agents Market: Key Segments

The global anti-block and anti-slip agents market can be segmented based on product, application, and region. In terms of products, the anti-block and anti-slip agents market can be classified into organic agents and inorganic agents. The inorganic agents segment is expected to expand at a significant pace over the forecast period, due to ease of availability and cost effectiveness of inorganic agents. Based on application, the anti-block and anti-slip agents market can be categorized into packaging and non-packaging. The packaging segment can be further divided into food, pharmaceuticals, and others. The non-packaging segment can be further segmented into polymer processing, medical, agriculture, and others.

Anti-block and Anti-slip Agents Market: Drivers and Restraints

The food packaging sub-segment of the packing segment is anticipated to act as a major driver for the overall anti-block and anti-slip agents market over the coming years due increasing usage of these agents in the food industry, owing to rise in demand for ready-to-eat packaged food. Demand for packaged food is anticipated to rise due to increase in the disposable income of people. The polymer processing and pharmaceuticals sub-segments are expected to follow the food packaging segment in terms of generation of significant demand for anti-block and anti-slip agents over the forecast period. However, in the polymer industry, high dosage of these agents can alter optical properties of finished plastics. To overcome this disadvantage, manufactures are focusing on developing new alternatives that can provide optimal clarity and high resistance to slipping and blocking.

In terms of region, the anti-block and anti-slip agents market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the anti-block and anti-slip agents market, followed by Europe and North America over the coming years. Increase in demand for anti-block and anti-slip agents from the polymer and agriculture industry is likely to augment the overall market in the near future. Moreover, government initiatives to increase crop yield are likely to drive the demand for anti-block and anti-slip agents market from food packaging industry in the near future. In North America and Europe, industries such as medical and pharmaceutical are expected to boost the demand for anti-block and anti-slip agents.

Anti-block and Anti-slip Agents Market: Key Players

Companies operating in the anti-block and anti-slip agents market are implementing assertive marketing strategies to increase their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Key players operating in the anti-block and anti-slip agents market include Croda International Plc, Ampacet Corporation, Wells Plastics Ltd, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn, Rudolf GmbH, and ALTANA.

