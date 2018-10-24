Web Werks Is Now a SAP Certified Provider of infrastructure.

India’s largest hosting service provider Web Werks announces the achievement of SAP certification in Infrastructure Operations. A superlative availability of infrastructure and operational standard made Web Werks achieve this accreditation by SAP after meeting its stringent specifications.

Web Werks had to go through an extensive audit to meet the SAP requirements. This audit was conducted to see if Web Werks infrastructure met SAP’s standards. To ensure ongoing standards for the management of SAP solutions, Web Werks Data Center had to undergo a rigorous assessment of their delivery and support capabilities by SAP’s partner certification group.

“Achieving this certification is a key differentiator in the marketplace for infrastructure, It clearly shows that our services in support of SAP solutions comply with SAP standards. Our clients can now be confident enough to receive the high-quality support of their implementations of SAP” said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks Data Centers India.

In support of SAP solutions, Web Werks was evaluated on a wide range of criteria such as secure environment, redundant network, power, cooling, physical security, DR and Backup process. This accreditation affirms Web Werks capacity to deliver top-notch infrastructure facility in support of SAP applications. Now SAP customers can be benefited from the innovative service of Web Werks which will help them to full fill their technical and security necessities in the domain.