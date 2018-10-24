Colors Housing Society- the Name that You Can trust in Residential and Commercial Developments

Colors Regalia Dwarka Phase 2 by the Colors Housing Society is a development project that is aimed at providing everything that is required by an individual for proper and healthy living. Having an apartment at this flourishing and majestic residential undertaking means you can remain assured of having your own time away from the world. You can simply relax in your own abode away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life getting in air that is perfect for your health and well-being. This is the place where time stops and gives you the scope of taking a break from your busy life.

Colors Housing Group’s latest development project Regalia boasts of spaciously planned and developed accommodations ranging from 2 BHK to 4.5 BHK. These are flats with proper ventilation and natural light. They give you the option of creating your very own special memories with loved ones. At Regalia, you can relive the lost romance with your partner especially during moonlit evenings. You can even spend delightful afternoons with your loved ones at this awe-inspiring development. You get the scope of residing very close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and you also have easy access to some of the most important shopping destinations and offices at Sector 21 in Dwarka. There are a total of 600 residential units available at Colors Regalia with prices ranging between Rs. 36 lakhs and Rs. 85.6 lakhs.

Coming to yet another amazing residential development in Dwarka, the Diplomatic Enclave 2 speaks of sheer elegance, beauty and comfort. It is located in L Zone, Dwarka and is one of the most astonishing infrastructural developments.

