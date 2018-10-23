UAV LiDAR Market Size, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

LiDAR sensors are mounted on UAVs with sophisticated software used to capture ground images in a timely manner. Therefore, in a short span of time, effective decisions can be made by stakeholders. With advances in UAV technology, there has been a shift from the use of high-cost fixed-wing aircraft LiDAR to low-cost and more efficient UAV LiDAR. Therefore, UAV LiDAR sales are expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

The factors driving the growth of the market are technological developments in UAVs and the rising need for surveillance. However, the high costs associated with UAV LiDAR are restricting their implementation.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rising awareness among customers regarding the benefits of UAV LiDAR, such as high accuracy and low cost, and government support through adoption in various projects are the major reasons for the high growth of this market. The growing adoption of UAV LiDAR in countries such as China, Japan, and India is expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market. For example, UAV LiDAR is used for surveying railway projects in India.

According to MRFR, The global UAV LiDAR market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 35% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

One of the key factors restraining the growth of the market is the lack of skilled UAV operators. Unlike conventional aircraft pilots, UAV personnel has to ensure the reliability of the entire system, which includes the vehicle, ground station, and communication equipment. UAV systems rely on computer technology, autopilot, and radio transmission to a greater extent than conventional airplanes. For this reason, a greater degree of expertise and knowledge is required to operate and control LiDAR UAVs, especially as the accident rate of UAVs is higher than that of manned aircraft. Thus, the scarcity of trained UAV operators is a serious restraint for the growth of the UAV LiDAR market. This issue can be resolved by designing better systems to control UAVs and training UAV operators.

Segmentation:

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAV LiDAR. The market for rotary-wing UAV LiDAR is expected to grow at the higher rate during the forecast period. Rotary-wing UAVs are smaller in size and less expensive than fixed-wing UAVs. Their design enables access to confined spaces such as bridges and pipelines owing to which they are used for inspection and monitoring applications. They can fly horizontally and vertically and can also hover, which makes them best suited for high-resolution video capturing and aerial photography.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into laser scanner, navigation and positioning system, and others. The laser scanner segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Laser scanners display high-resolution images and are used to create clear 3D models of the surveyed area.

The report on the global UAV LiDAR market by Market Research Future covers extensive primary research. This is accompanied by a detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects by various industry experts and key opinion leaders to gain deeper insights into the market and industry performance. The report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario, which includes the historical and forecast market size, in terms of value and volume, and the technological, macroeconomic, and governing factors of the market. The report provides comprehensive information about the strategies of the top companies in the industry, along with a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

