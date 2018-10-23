Subtitling Services, Closed Captioning, Subtitle Translation Services

Language Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. (LCS®) is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management systems. Established in 2005 and incorporated as Private Limited Company in 2008, LCS® is a leading global language solutions provider, enabling companies to enter global markets with high quality multilingual products. LCS® strives to deliver reliable and quality translation services of global standards that exceed client’s expectations.

Subtitling & Closed Captioning

LCS® provides closed captioning, subtitling services in English and in all Indian and foreign languages. The professionals at LCS ensures that the accents, dialects and industry jargon for each project that we undertake are properly incorporated in the videos. Our dedicated staff takes the time to research terminology, proper names, places to ensure that your captioning services truly reflects what is actually being said. We make the client happy by providing clear well punctuated accurate closed captioning that is hassle-free, affordable, quality checked and done in your timelines.

We provide closed captioning for YouTube videos or any other video which requires subtitles or closed captioning which can be training videos, educational videos, infomercials, sermons, special events, DVDs etc. In addition to our CC services we do subtitles and create Web Video Text Track (VTT Files). We provide phone closed captioning, DVD closed captioning, VLC closed captioning, HD closed captioning, video closed captioning, real time closed captioning, movie closed captioning, television closed captioning, YouTube closed captioning and digital closed captioning. If there is any other request, please ask us.

LCS® offers a complete range of services which includes closed captioning, subtitling, video description, and transcription services. LCS is a one stop shop for all of your closed captioning needs.

Video Editing Services

Video translation made easy. After your video or audio files have been transcribed (or transcripts aligned), we make it easy to translate them into many different languages. Our translation services are seamlessly integrated with our captioning and transcription services. One of the most effective mediums for communication nowadays is through videos. Videos can be easily accessed anywhere in the world on both mobile and traditional devices and localizing your videos into one or multiple foreign languages will give you an added advantage in the global market.

Video Translation Services at LCS® empowers you to connect to your target audience in their native language. If you have a customer base located around the world, marketing, product demonstration, and instructional videos localized in their language can help improve sales, brand recognition, and client satisfaction. For training purpose as well, videos made available in native language will improve learning and retention, whether it is delivered as eLearning or classroom-based training.

Dubbing Services

LCS® offers language dubbing of commercial films, CDs, videos and audio tapes in English as well as in Foreign languages. Regardless of the source language, our native speakers ensure that the audios produced are like original in the target language. Each translation of the original text is adapted accordingly for the specific audio material or for the film.

Foreign Language Dubbing Artists

A casting process is used to find linguistically apt dubbing artists. Our dubbing artists are usually native speakers and are translators, linguists, interpreters, professional speakers, voice artists and/or actors with linguistic backgrounds in film, sound, presentation, public speaking etc.

