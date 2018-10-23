SeeLevelHX Helps Companies Deliver on Their Brand Promise with Customized Market Research Services

Atlanta, GA ( webnewswire.com ) October 23, 2018 – In a competitive world, customer experience can be a key differentiator, which encourages people to choose one business over another. Analyzing customer experience helps the stakeholders find potential problems and solve them before they happen. SeeLevelHX has partnered with many Fortune 1000 companies across the country, helping them measure and evaluate the human experience factor.

The company executes market research programs to check for a wide variety of parameters, including operational compliance, analyzing competition, and more. “We are mystery shopping partners for several CX and UX leaders across industries. Our human experience (HX) measurement program helps clients understand and solve business problems,” says a spokesperson for the market research services company.

Unlike average cookie-cutter mystery shopping services, SeeLevelHX is unique. They design their services after considering the client’s organizational goals and current CX initiatives. The questions are designed with laser-focus so that clients can uncover what’s missing from their current customer experience approach.

“The questionnaire is carefully designed to include every detail of the customer’s experience. Managers can filter results according to trends, rankings, and historical comparisons. The results can be delivered instantly to the client’s mobile device,” adds the spokesperson. The results can also be configured to suit individual requirements – from executive summaries to multiple data sets. They can also get in-depth analysis for various data points. This data can also be integrated with the business intelligence dashboard to see how CX affects other aspects of the business such as sales, conversions and marketing campaigns. The SeeLevelHX team works with more than 650,000 mystery shoppers to carry out around 250,000 mystery shopping experiences each year.

About SeeLevelHX:

SeeLevelHX designs, develops, and executes customer experience programs to help C-level executives make informed business decisions. Their customized market research services help with operational compliance, audit planning, incentive programs, understanding competitors, studying market trends, evaluating pricing strategies, and measuring online and delivery experience. Some of the key industries they serve include retail stores, quick service restaurants, and financial service industries.

