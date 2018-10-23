Middle East Frozen Fruits Market to grow with a Growth Rate of 5.04% during 2018 to 2023 | Market Data Forecast

Overview

Frozen Fruits are made from a procedure in which the eatables are primarily blanched, boiled, and then frozen considerably. They are conserved at a temperature usually below -9.5°C, at which all moisture is in the solid condition. This averts the advance of microorganisms, decelerates decomposition and in turn aids in keeping fruits fresh for a prolonged period of time.

The Middle East and Africa Frozen Fruits Market was worth USD 0.18 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 5.04%, to reach USD 0.230 billion by 2023..

Drivers and Restraints:

The growth of the Middle East and Africa Frozen Fruits market is majorly driven by factors such as availability of an extensive range of frozen fruit products, hectic work schedule, shifting customer purchasing patterns, and growing urban population. However, heavy presence of sodium and artificial preservatives in frozen foods, high price rates, and product quality are some of the factors hindering the growth of the market in this region. Also, high upkeep and logistics cost at a cryogenic temperature for these foods are expected to pose a problem for the companies in this market.

Geographic Segmentation

The market has been geographically segmented into Middle East and Africa. Middle East and Africa is an emerging market with huge potential and sturdy growth rates, due to growing disposable incomes and the popularity of western food trends among the middle class in this region. Developing economies such as U.A.E and South Africa are predicted to witness substantial growth regarding demand for these products.

The major companies dominating the Frozen Fruits market in this region are Pinnacle Foods Inc., Welch Foods, Ardo NV, SunOpta Inc., Kendall Frozen Fruits Inc., Uran Food Group Limited, Kerry Group Plc., Nestle, ConAgro Foods Inc. and General Mills.