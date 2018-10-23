Market Data Forecast Releases New Report on Asia Pacific Hot Dogs and Sausages Market 2018-2023

Overview

The Hot dog is a mixture of meat and fat that are finely ground together into a paste and kept in cold conditions while making and stuffing. It is a cooked sausage that is grilled or steamed and served in a partly sliced bun. Sausage is a food item consisting ground meat, fat, various spices, and herbs, which are stuffed together into a casing.

Asia Pacific Hot Dog and Sausages market is anticipated to grow at 3.87% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 and it is estimated that the Asia Pacific market was valued at USD 22.02 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 26.62 billion by 2023.

Drivers and Restraints:

The growing demand for low-calorie, organic food products is a trend gaining much prominence across the globe. Looking to avoid the risk of overweight and obesity, an increasing number of consumers are now demanding organic versions of hot dogs and sausages as well. Hot dogs and sausages are among the most preferred fast foods for kids and youth and as a result, households with kids and college students form the most attractive consumer group for hot dogs and sausages. The growing population of individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 is a key factor driving this market. Major sporting events also contribute to the rising demand, according to a survey by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. The rising instances of obesity is a key factor reducing the consumption of hot dogs and sausages as consumers shift toward healthier and less fatty alternatives..

Geographic Segmentation

On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. The Asia Pacific market is driven by a rise in the preference for fast food among the younger generation in the developing countries such as India and China. One of the major factors contributing to this factor is an increase in the number of individuals belonging to the age group of 20-30.

The market is dominated by companies like Bar-S Foods Co., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Bob Evans Farms, Inc., Johnsonville Sausage, LLC, Sara Lee Food & Beverage, Family Dollar Stores, Inc., Boklunder, Atria Plc., Animex, Campofrio Food Group, Elpozo, Sigma Alimentos, JBS Argentina, and Tyson Foods Inc.