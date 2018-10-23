Casting Tape Market : Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2026

Casting tape is a biomedical textile used for long-term pressure on fractured bones and ligaments. Casting tape is used to make splints, which restrict bone movement while the injury recovers. It is a multi-layered bandage used to prevent broken or injured bones from moving so that they can heal correctly. It supports the muscles of injured limbs and reduces the pain and swelling. Casting tape wraps a limb or other larger injured body part to stabilize it and hold them in normal anatomical structure or in an appropriate position until the bone has healed. Bone deformity can arise due to failure in treating a fracture properly, with a number of other complications. A cast is wrapped around the broken area and is removed by the doctor within 4 to 10 weeks when the bone is healed, depending on the age of the patient, type of injury, or healing time required. Casting tapes are now available in a range of different colours.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/casting-tape-market.html

Despite having a capacity of healing themselves, delayed union or a nonunion occurs when a broken bone does not heal. Rise in incidence rates of fractures, diabetic foot ulcers, sports injuries, and affordability of casting tapes are the major factors expected to drive the global casting tape market during the forecast period. However, limitations such as skin irritation and no water-resistance feature of certain types of cast tapes are likely to restrain the global casting tape market during the forecast period.

The global casting tape market can be segmented based on length, material, application, usage type, region, product type, and end-user. Based on length, the global casting tape market can be divided into 1 yard, 2 yard, 3 yard, 4 yard, and 5 yard tapes. In terms of material, the global casting tape market can be classified into plaster, fiberglass, and others. Based on application, the global casting tape market can be categorized into general orthopedics, sports medicine, diabetic foot, and paediatrics orthopedics. In terms of end-user, the global casting tape market can be divided into hospitals, long-term care centers, clinics, skilled nursing facilities, ambulatory surgical centers, home-use, and other end-user settings. Based on usage type, the global casting tape market can be classified into human use and veterinary use. In terms of product type, short arm cast, long arm cast, arm cylinder cast, shoulder spica cast, minerva cast, short leg cast, and leg cast cylinder are the various segments. Overall opportunity in the global casting tape market is the development of a cast that is able to monitor the recovery through fitted EMG sensors.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43523

In terms of region, the global casting tape market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are projected to account for more than 75% share of the global market during the forecast period owing to maximum usage of casting tape, presence of local and global manufacturers with prominent product offerings in casting tape, rise in awareness regarding orthopaedic injuries, increase in need to reduce the economic burden of wounds and injuries, and strong brand value of existing major market players with established distribution networks in these regions. The casting tape market in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the major reasons for the high growth rate of the market in these regions are huge population base, increase in demand for affordable care, and surge in preference of physicians for casing tape for quicker treatment process.

Strong emergence of local manufacturers offering products at low average selling prices has boosted improved local buying among customers. The global casting tape market is fragmented with numerous local players. Prominent players operating in the global casting tape market are 3M, Parker Medical Associates LLC, Össur Americas, BSN medical, Dynamic Techno Medicals, CNF Medical, Jiangsu Senolo Medical Technology Co., Ltd., and Lohmann & Rauscher (L&R), among others.

Request For TOC : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43523

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/