2019 Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Conference
2019 Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Conference (2019HCS) is a premiere educational Heart Congress in the field of Cardiothoracic Surgery and Cardiology that rotate between continents and are organized in collaboration with national and international Cardiac societies and associations. This International Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Congress 2019HCS is going to be held at Goa, India during April 12-13, 2019 around the theme ‘Discovering the Science of Heart’. The World Heart and Cardiothoracic Surgery Conference is targeted to the international Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery and Cardiovascular community as well as the other healthcare professionals involved in multidisciplinary Heart Care; thus, enabling professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting heart and those suffering from heart diseases around the globe. 2019HCS exists to advance the science and art of medicine and surgery related to the care of the heart. 2019HCS works with many other organizations to achieve its aims of supporting patients and improving standards.
Few Topics which will be covered:
Cardiology and Electrophysiology
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiothoracic Surgery
Cardiac Imaging
Pediatric and Neonatal Cardiology
Transplantation: Heart and Lungs
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertension, Stress and Stroke
Congenital Heart Diseases
Myocardial Infarction
Risk Factors, Epidemiology, Rehabilitation and Sports Cardiology
Invasive and Interventional Cardiology
Cardiometabolic Health- Diabetes, Obesity & Metabolism
Cardiovascular Pharmacology and Pharmacotherapy
Vascular Biology
Cardiac Anesthesiology
Heart & Brain
Cardiovascular Nursing
Cardiovascular Engineering
Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardiac Problems in Pregnancy
Cardiomyopathies
Stem Cell Research and Regeneration on Cardiology
Clinical Case Reports on Cardiology and many more