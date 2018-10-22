Innovative Therapies and Newer Anti-Cancer Agents are Encouraging Clinical Trials in Relapsed CLL: Ken Research

Leukemia is defined as cancer of blood cells that degenerates the death of damaged cells in a human body. Leukemia is categorized into two types such as myeloid leukemia and lymphocytic leukemia. Myeloid leukemia occurs in the myeloid cells and lymphocytic leukemia occurs during the early formation time of the lymphocytes in the bone marrow. Lymphocytic leukemia is further segregated into chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a common type of leukemia found in adults where white blood cells develop in the bone marrow and travel through the blood. The preferred treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia is chemotherapy and stem-cell transplant is used in rare cases. Various Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapies are developed for leukemia which increases the effectiveness against cancer cells.

According to the study “Relapsed Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Global Clinical Trials Review, H1, 2018”, relapsed or progressive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is considered chronic except by allogeneic stem cell transplantation. All chemotherapy and antibody therapies are considered palliative or for the relief of CLL symptoms. Relapsed CLL is highly responsive to a wide variety of treatments and patients sometimes survive for many years with repeated treatment. Clinical trials in relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are performed to evaluate the effectiveness of new drugs or treatment strategies. It was estimated that there is a need for development of more effective treatments involving new and innovative therapies.

Relapsed CLL is rarely curable and treatment strategies are currently directed at prolonging how long patients can live with cancer. Documented clinical studies of relapsed CLL predict that patients may survive an average of 3-5 years in first phase of clinical trial. However, the disease resurfaces and with each successive therapy within the clinical trials, the response rate decreased and the duration of remission has shortened than that achieved with the prior treatment. Many re-treatment options are available for recurrent CLL until the patient collapses completely. Clinical trials are carried out on patients with relapsed CLL and are treated with single agents keeping in view of other health conditions. Few patients were treated with combined medications which has projected a safe profile within the clinical trials. Several steps of medication are administered to improve the survival and well being of patients suffering from relapsed CLL. The inclusion of new anti-cancer agents into the treatment of relapsed CLL has encouraged many clinical trials. Therefore, there are several active explorations focussed at improving the treatment of relapsed CLL.

Geographically, the global relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia market is spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The leading companies that are conducting clinical trials on relapsed or progressive chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) are AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Celgene Corp, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Sanofi. Increasing incidences of cancer across the globe, innovative drug therapy, fast regulatory approval process, and increasing clinical trials for relapsed CLL are the key factors that support the global clinical trials for relapsed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) over the next few years.

