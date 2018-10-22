Global Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market Wants to Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2024

Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is commonly known as microcosmic salt, which is found in urine. It has the following formula: Na (NH4) HPO4. Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is residual product of urea extraction process from dried urine crystal. They are obtained in crystal form and are odorless.

Microcosmic salt is called stercorite in the mineral form. When it is viewed through an 80 to 100 magnification microcosm. Micro cosmos is understood as a “small world” or as a “world in miniature”.

There is also known process for producing sodium hydrogen phosphate by reacting phosphoric acid, ammonia and a soda alkali such as soda ash (or caustic soda) and then cooling the solution to crystallize the phosphate.

Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market Trend

Sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate is primarily used in laboratories for qualitative as well as quantitative analysis. It is mainly used in the qualitative analysis of metallic radicals in the microcosmic salt bead test. This test is used to detect metallic radicals. The use of sodium ammonium phosphate in the bead test is the most important one after that of borax.

This test could have been very important in food and beverage industry since the presence of metallic radicals. It could also be used in water treatment to detect metallic radicals. These could have been carried out by food administrative agencies. That, in turn, wants to lead the various companies in the food and beverage industry to implement this test so as to get accredited by the administrative agencies.

Based on application, the sodium ammonium phosphate phosphate can be segmented into the identification of metallic radicals and quantitative analysis of acids. Based on end-use industry, he sodium ammonium hydrogen phosphate market can be segmented into food & beverages and water treatment.

Sodium Ammonium Hydrogen Phosphate Market: Key Players

LabChem, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Angene International, BOC Sciences, FINETECH INDUSTRY LIMITED, Skyrun Industrial, Crescent Chemical Company, BEANTOWN CHEMICAL, Merck KGaA, and Advanced Technology & Industrial Co. Ltd.