Europe Animal Sourced Squalene Market Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018–2023)

Squalene is an unsaturated hydrocarbon extracted from shark’s liver oil. All living organisms particularly humans naturally produce squalene, but its production gets affected with age. It is utilized in numerous industries, like healthcare, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals owing to its medicinal and pharmacological benefits, like immune system restorer, chemo-preventive agent, antioxidant, and others. It prevents the formation of age spots, promotes cell growth in skin, and protects from UV damage, and protects from UV damage. It is commonly utilized as a cleansing and moisturizing compound in personal care and cosmetic products including, bath oils, hair conditioners, creams, lotions, lipsticks, sunscreens, and others.

Growing geriatric population has resulted in the high prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Squalene aids in reducing carcinogen and cholesterol levels, which in turn is anticipated to propel its demand in pharmaceutical applications. Furthermore, rising applications of squalene as an immune system support is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

On the other hand, government ban on shark fishing is anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The market is segmented by application into Cosmetics, Food Supplements and Healthcare. By Cosmetics the market is further segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, and Fragrance. By Healthcare the market is segmented into Cancer Treatment, Heart Disease, and Skin Health.

On the basis of geography the market is segmented into UK, France, Spain, Germany, and others.

Key players in the market include Empressa Figueirrense de Pesca, Arista Industries Inc., Gracefruit Limited, Amyris Inc., Croda International PLC, New Zealand Green Health Ltd., Kishimoto Special Liver Oil Co. Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Seadragon Marine Oils Limited, Arista Industries Inc.

