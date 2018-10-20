Display Controllers Market 2018 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

From smartphones to a smart TV, today, consumers demand High Definition (HD) visuals and retina display for every device that is capable of playing videos. The market for display controllers is emerging, and it will continue to grow as long as people are interested in watching YouTube and Netflix on mobile devices. In 2017, when high-performing Digital Light Processing (DLP) display technology with virtually any low-cost processor was introduced in the market, it laid the foundation of an entirely new market.

The craze for electronic devices and their adoption by consumers is the foremost factor contributing to the growth of display controllers market. Display controllers are dual display resolution systems with multifunctional features. Other factors that play an important role in the growth of this market include the ability of metadata streaming and retrieval video from the network. Combining the decoded information into a single composed size, it embeds the audio for the display for all Standard Definition Interactivity (SDI) and HD-SDI video channels being used. The growth of display controllers market is resulting in the use of display controller for application such as industrial controls, medical equipment, mobile communication devices, office automation, portable equipment, touch screen monitors and others. Display controllers are used in the automotive sector as automotive display supports advanced graphics. These are available for low-end to high-end applications, car navigation, head-up displays, console displays, virtual dashboards, and mobile information terminals. The display controllers are embedded with dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) to eliminate the need for external graphics memory.

Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the Global display controllers market will reach a valuation of USD 32 Bn by the end of forecast period 2017 to 2023. Global display controllers market is segmented on the basis of application, types, and region. Application-based segmentation covers entertainment & gaming, industrial control, medical equipment, mobile communication devices and office automation. By types, the market has been segmented into digital display controllers, LCD controllers, multi-display controllers, smart display controllers and touchscreen controllers.

Key Players:

The key players in the global display controllers market include Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Grayhill Inc. (U.S), Intersil Corporation (USA), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA) and Toshi ba Corporation (Japan).

Segmentation:

Regional segmentation of global display controllers market features North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Among these, North America leads the global market for display controllers. With internet facilities best here, the usage and consumption of digital media are very high in North America that creates the biggest market for display controllers. During the forecast period, Europe market for display controllers is expected to grow rapidly. In Europe, France, Germany, Italy and United Kingdom (UK) are expected to remain important markets. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a sizable growth during the forecast period due to the arrival of new technology in developing countries and growing popularity of HD media. The biggest markets for display controllers in Asia Pacific region are China, India, Japan and South Korea.

Latest Industry News:

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. recently announced its second generation SlimPort® ANX7538 and ANX7539 DisplayPort™ to Quad MIPI-DSI display controllers. These display controllers are targeted at featuring augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), along with head-mounted displays (HMDs) with eye resolutions of up to 2K per eye (4K total) at 120 frames per second (FPS).

Socionext has incorporated a new broadband data support technology “APIX3”. This technology supports increased demand for high-speed video and data connectivity up to 12 Gbps. Other important features include evolved functions and performance for in-vehicle remote display applications, support for up to one U-HD (4K) or two F-HD (2K) displays at 30bpp.

