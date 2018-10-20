Biochemical Analyzer Market Report 2018 – Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Adaltis S.r.L., ELITech Group, Hitachi High-Technologies
Biochemical analyzer, a medical laboratory device used to measure various chemicals and other features in a number of blood samples. Biochemical analyzer is used for bioreactor monitoring. An automated biochemical analyzer can emphasis on analytes, such as electrolytes, specific proteins, metabolite & enzyme tests for liver, renal, and cardiac function. The modular design of biochemistry analyzer is the latest trend which is expected to witness high growth opportunities over the forecasted period. Owing to high growth opportunities, many new players are entering the market. Additionally, key players enabled with high spending capacity and growing disposable income nations are boosting the growth of the market.
Lab collaborations reducing diagnostic test cost,growing laboratory automation,advancement of analyzers with low volume reagent consumption, and increasing lifestyle diseases are the factors driving the growth of the biochemical analyzer market. However, high capital investments, and strict rules for medical devices may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing opportunities in developing economies, and technological developments in biochemical analyzer field might provide with several growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
The global biochemical analyzer market is segmented on basis of product type, end user, and geography. The biochemical analyzer market is segmented by product type as semi-automated biochemical analyzers and fully automated biochemical analyzers. Further, the market is segmented by end user into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutes.
Based on geography, global biochemical analyzer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Adaltis S.r.L., ELITech Group, Hitachi High-Technologies, HORIBA, Mindray Medical International Co., Ltd., Rayto Life and Analytical Sciences Co., Ltd., Danaher Corporation., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.
Scope of Biochemical Analyzer Market
Product Type Segments
Semi-Automated Biochemical Analyzers
Fully Automated Biochemical Analyzers
End User Segments
Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
