Raptivity and the world’s first AI powered question creation platform – Quillionz, come together to unveil a new vision at DevLearn 2018.

Join Raptivity at booth #821, at DevLearn 2018 Conference & Expo.

Team Raptivity will participate in DevLearn 2018 Conference & Expo, from October 24- 26, 2018, at Las Vegas, Nevada. This DevLearn participation will mark the unveiling of a new vision for Raptivity.

Raptivity has always been focused on interactivity building and left content ownership to instructional designers and subject matter experts. Raptivity now also plans to focus on generating relevant content bytes aided by AI capabilities. The team will showcase Raptivity along with the world’s first AI powered platform for creating questions – Quillionz.

Vikas Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Harbinger Group, says, “Raptivity has always been at the forefront of offering innovative interactive learning aids. Quillionz complements this practice with its unique content building capabilities. The unification of these two will take our brand’s vision to the next level.”

Poonam Jaypuriya, Vice President – eLearning, Harbinger Group, who has been representing Raptivity at DevLearn for the last couple of years, seems quite upbeat about this year’s participation too. She mentions “The excitement of being at DevLearn never fades. This year will be quite thrilling for us yet again. Never before in the history of Raptivity have we focused on the content side of eLearning. We have always emphasized on building interactivity. But now, with Quillionz, our users will be able to automatically create well-formatted content through raw data, which could then easily be plugged into Raptivity.”

Poonam adds, “Since we always seek customer and market inputs for any product development idea, we would follow suit this time as well. DevLearn will be our platform to validate this idea and get inputs from experienced eLearning professionals. I am eager to know how the audience takes to this new idea”.

To get in touch with team Raptivity at DevLearn, visit booth #821 or drop a note to info@raptivity.com.

About Raptivity

Raptivity® is a rapid interactivity builder that allows you to quickly and easily create learning interactions. It has a diverse variety of 190+ interactions to select from. Raptivity helps the educators and trainers to enrich their content with the well-designed interactions from various categories like games & simulations, presentation aids, visual aids, brainteasers, assessments and many more.

Raptivity® is a world renowned award winning eLearning product that has been appreciated by various learning bodies. Recently, Raptivity was recognized with the ‘Award of Excellence’ in the Best of Elearning! 2015 awards, in the ‘E-learning Development Tool’ category. In addition, it was adjudged the winner in ComputED Gazette’s 18th Annual Education Software Review Awards (EDDIES) 2013. It has also won the prestigious ComputED Gazette’s ’19th Annual Best Educational Software Awards (BESSIE’s) in “eLearning creation website” category. For more information, visit www.raptivity.com.

About Quillionz

Quillionz is the world’s first intelligent tool for automatically generating questions from textual content. This unique AI-driven platform promises to transform the way teaching and learning professionals create tests and assessments. Quillionz leverages the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to make the process of question creation simple and efficient. For more information, visit www.quillionz.com.

